7 Shocking Facts Americans Learned About Planned Parenthood in 2017

(Photo: Reuters/Joshua Roberts) Planned Parenthood advocates protest against the Obamacare Repeal Act on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. June 28, 2017.

2017 has proven to be a year in which the American public continues to get a deeper look inside the nation's largest abortion provider, Planned Parenthood.

Just last week it was announced that the FBI was launching an investigation into the group's harvesting of fetal tissue from abortions and financial transactions with biotech firms, which was exposed in great detail in the summer of 2015 by The Center for Medical Progress.

But here are six more shocking facts Americans learned about Planned Parenthood this year. (Click arrow above image)