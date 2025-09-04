Home News ‘A Week Away: The Series’ creator reveals how CS Lewis inspired faith-based musical

When creating “A Week Away: The Series,” a spinoff of the 2021 Netflix musical, actress, producer and writer Cozi Zuehlsdorff found inspiration from one of her favorite authors and theologians: C.S. Lewis.

“My character, Lennie, is majorly into Christian theology and apologetics, and quotes C.S. Lewis all the time, and that came directly from life,” the 27-year-old actress told The Christian Post.

“I wrote her that way because that’s who I am. That academic side of my personality is the whole reason that I love to write and be a part of world-building. It reminds me of what C.S. Lewis did, where he created these whole worlds of allegory that celebrated Christian themes. There are so many beautiful ways to weave God into storytelling.”

That love of Lewis and literary apologetics runs throughout the new series, culminating in what Zuehlsdorff called a kind of Easter egg for fans: “Particularly, C.S. Lewis is featured in our last episode in kind of a spoken word that Lenny performs at the talent show at the end of the week.”

The series, which launched Aug. 28 on Angel and releases new episodes every Thursday, is set at Camp Aweegaway, a Christian summer camp where youth come together for experiences that challenge and inspire them.

“Between team-building competitions, campfires, and heartfelt conversations, they form deep friendships and uncover new layers of their faith and identity. Each day at camp offers opportunities for growth, connection, and unforgettable memories,” reads the show description.

The series stars Zuehlsdorff along with Antonio Cipriano, David Koechner, Leigh-Allyn Baker, Sacha Carlson, Ava Jean, Haven Greene, Jason Marsden and Carlos PenaVega.

It’s a spinoff of “A Week Away," the first faith-based musical ever available on Netflix. The movie debuted in the streaming service’s Top 5, while the film soundtrack ranked No. 1 on the iTunes Christian album chart. The series is directed by Alan Powell, founding member of Christian rock group Anthem Lights and co-writer of the original film.

Zuehlsdorff, who shot to fame as the young star of “Dolphin Tale,” wasn't in the original “A Week Away,” but when Angel Studios and Monarch Media decided to expand the story into a young adult (YA) musical series, she jumped at the chance to join.

“I was one of the many people who watched the movie when it first dropped on Netflix, and I loved it,” she said. “So when I was approached to be part of the new iteration of it, I was so excited, especially knowing that we were growing with our audience. The fans that loved the movie are now a little bit older, probably in their teens, and they’re finding love for the first time, exploring their faith. We wanted to give them something that felt like exactly what they’re going through right now. And I think we accomplished that.”

Zuehlsdorff said writing the script for the film alongside Powell and the music alongside Adam Watts was a “dream come true,” adding: “You feel on the other side of the project so much more responsibility and love for something when you’re that much a part of its creation.”

Though the series is playful and family-friendly, filled with camp competitions, late-night talks, and sing-along anthems, it is, at heart, a story about faith, according to Zuehlsdorff.

“It means everything to be able to authentically be myself in front of and behind the camera,” she said. “My faith in God is completely authentic. So when I’m playing Lenny, I’m acting when I’m playing her, in a sense, but when I’m portraying her faith, there’s no acting happening; that’s all me and my relationship with God, just on screen. There’s nothing quite like being able to pray on set openly and bring your love for God to life in a story.”

“In any workplace, not everyone is going to be on the exact same page as you,” she added. “There are always opportunities to be a light and share the love of Christ. But there’s something very different when it comes to the story you’re actually telling. This is so outright, we’re talking about Jesus. It’s so fun to be that open.”

Part of the enduring appeal of “A Week Away,” she said, lies in its camp nostalgia.

“I think the nostalgia of Christian camp rings true with everyone,” she said. “The camp games, the challenges, the campfire worship nights, we’ve all been to camps like that and experienced the highs and lows that happen in that one week. One week can feel like your whole summer, and that’s definitely what it feels like watching the show.”

The new series also builds musically on the film. Where the movie repurposed contemporary Christian classics like Steven Curtis Chapman’s "Dive," the series leans into original songs and historic hymns. However, she hinted that the series, like the film, may have cameos from CCM stars.

“One of my favorite musical moments in the show is this beautiful song called ‘The Hell of It/It Is Well,’” Zuehlsdorff explained. “It sounds like a controversial title, but it’s my character and the character of Max thanking God for the hardest parts of our life, the hell that we go through here on Earth, and watching Him redeem it. We meld Horatio Spafford’s hymn 'It Is Well' into a beautiful worship night at camp. It brings the theology nerd in me to life.”

For Zuehlsdorff, the significance of “A Week Away: The Series” lies in its potential to provide young viewers with an alternative to the often nihilistic teen fare dominating streaming platforms.

“What the show aimed to do was fill a hole in Christian entertainment,” she said. “Where do we have shows for young adults that are not only fun, but deeply meaningful, and still have so much of that teen excitement, charm, romance, beauty, humor that teens will actually want to watch? I think we’ve found a way to strike that balance where it’s bingeable, exciting, intriguing, and completely redemptive and wholesome at the same time.”

The series arrives through Angel Studios, the same platform that launched "The Chosen." Angel’s model allows its paying members, known as the Angel Guild, to vote on which projects get funded. Families, Zuehlsdorff stressed, should recognize their role in sustaining faith-based programming.

“You’ll see at the beginning of our episodes, ‘This episode was approved by the guild,’” she said. “This is by Christians, for Christians. Everybody’s had a say. The Angel Guild played a huge role in greenlighting this project, and that’s what makes it so exciting for us.”

“If you think at home that it’s important for us to have shows like this, then give it a watch with your family and show support for it so that we can make more things like this,” she added. “We’re pioneering a whole new lane of young adult programming with Angel, and I can’t wait for people to connect with it, old and young. Your youngest kid, your parent, your grandparent, everyone has something they might love to take away from the show.”