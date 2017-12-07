'A Wrinkle in Time' Release Date, News: New Posters Put Main Characters Front and Center

Facebook/WrinkleinTimeMovie Disney's adaptation of "A Wrinkle in Time" is slated to premiere in March 2018.

"A Wrinkle in Time" is set to hit theaters in three months, and Disney is already ramping up its promotional activities for the film. Today, the studio has unveiled new posters for the fantasy classic, offering a glimpse of lead character Meg Murry (Storm Reid) and her three mystical guides.

A few weeks ago, Disney dropped the film's second trailer at the American Music Awards after it debuted the first trailer at this year's D23. While both trailers offered a deeper look into what's in store for fans when the film hits theaters in March, they focused not on the characters but on the narrative itself. Luckily for fans, the new posters finally put each of the main characters front and center.

The posters feature Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling, Reese Witherspoon and Storm Reid, who will play the celestial beings Mrs. Which, Mrs. Who, Mrs. Whatsit and Meg Murry, respectively. In the film, the first three women are a trio of powerful guardians guiding the strong-willed girl Meg as she searches for her missing scientist father (Chris Pine), traveling through time and space around the cosmos.

The new posters show how director Ava DuVernay has vibrantly imagined the original characters by author Madeleine L'Engle on screen. In an interview earlier this year, DuVernay revealed how she came up with her characterizations of the fictional characters in L'Engle's novel. According to her, the trio "is a great archetype in literature, and I wondered, could we make them women of different ages, body types, races? Could we bring in culture, bring in history in their costumes? And in the women themselves, could we just reflect a fuller breadth of femininity?"

The director also commended the 14-year-old Reid, whom she described as a "wonder," "trained" and "natural" young actress. "I saw a lot of girls, but there was only one Meg and she stood out early. And the world is in for a treat," she said.

"A Wrinkle in Time" hits theaters on March 8, 2018.