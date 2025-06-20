Home News Abby Johnson: Pushing back against today’s anti-child narrative

On this episode, Abby Johnson sits down with social media influencer Kelli Ingram — a wife, mom and now pregnant with her ninth child — for a heartfelt and eye-opening conversation.

Together, they unpack what it truly means to live as a pro-life family in today’s culture. From adoption to the dehumanization of children, Abby and Kelli confront the rise of anti-child sentiment in our society and celebrate the beauty and blessing of large families.

This episode is a powerful reminder that children are not burdens — they are blessings.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Listen to the episode:

Subscribe to “Politely Rude”: