Abby Johnson: Pushing back against today’s anti-child narrative
On this episode, Abby Johnson sits down with social media influencer Kelli Ingram — a wife, mom and now pregnant with her ninth child — for a heartfelt and eye-opening conversation.
Together, they unpack what it truly means to live as a pro-life family in today’s culture. From adoption to the dehumanization of children, Abby and Kelli confront the rise of anti-child sentiment in our society and celebrate the beauty and blessing of large families.
This episode is a powerful reminder that children are not burdens — they are blessings.
Listen to the episode:
Subscribe to “Politely Rude”: