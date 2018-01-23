ABC Releases Trailer for New Comedy Series 'Alex, Inc.' Starring Zach Braff

Facebook/AlexIncABC Promotional image for 'Alex, Inc.'

A new comedy series starring Zach Braff is hitting ABC soon.

Earlier this month, the network released the official trailer for "Alex, Inc.," which stars Braff as the titular character who leaves his job to start his own podcast company. The clip opens with Alex speaking into a microphone, explaining that he cannot sleep because he is too excited about his first day as the boss of his own venture.

In his monologue, Alex reveals that he left a good job to pursue his dreams. Of course, other aspects of his life may suffer, especially since he has a wife and two kids. He lists the things he is looking forward to about his new company, but he is most excited about not having to answer to anyone and being his own boss. At that exact moment, his wife, Rooni (Tiya Sircar), tells him to put a cork in it.

Alex tries to get his kids to cooperate by telling them to act normally for the podcast about their lives. However, his daughter immediately goes against him by speaking with a British accent. The rest of the family will also have some adjusting to do now that Alex is self-employed. For instance, Rooni has to take over some of Alex's former duties like taking the kids to school. In her explanation, Rooni goes off on a rant about Alex quitting his well-paying job with benefits.

Of course, Alex needs a space for his company to grow, so he decides to join an incubator filled with many colorful characters and their quirky business ventures. He also gets support from his friend, Eddie (Michael Imperioli), who offers Alex everything he has — which is basically nothing. Like any other new entrepreneur, Alex expresses concern over his decision to branch out. However, his son provides him with some much-needed words of encouragement.

"Alex, Inc." is set to premiere on Wednesday, March 28, at 8:30 p.m. EST on ABC.