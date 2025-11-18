Home News ACNA archbishop temporarily suspended while abuse investigation continues

The head of the Anglican Church in North America has been temporarily suspended from engaging in ministry, pending the results of an investigation into alleged abuse.

ACNA Archbishop Stephen Wood, who had already agreed to take a leave of absence from his leadership role during the investigation, was inhibited by denominational authorities on Sunday.

According to a Notice of Inhibition released Sunday, Wood cannot engage in ordained ministry for 60 days "unless extended or otherwise superseded by" church law.

The Right Rev. Julian M. Dobbs, dean of the ACNA Province, stated that the suspension "does not determine guilt or innocence, nor does it pre-judge any allegation or future proceeding."

Five senior bishops gave their consent to the inhibition: the Right Rev. Alberto Morales, the Most Rev. Foley Beach, the Right Rev. Eric Menees, the Right Rev. Kenneth Ross and the Right Rev. Clark Lowenfield.

Some within the ACNA, including members of the Standing Committee of the Anglican Diocese of South Carolina, called for the denomination to officially inhibit Wood.

"While he has placed himself on a leave of absence, such leave can be ended at his discretion," said the standing committee in a statement released before the inhibition was issued.

"An inhibition — though not a statement of guilt or innocence — protects the integrity of the inquiry and ensures that the process needed to seek the truth can proceed without interference."

Last month, The Washington Post published an article detailing allegations that Wood engaged in sexual misconduct and abuse of power while serving as rector at St. Andrew's Anglican Church in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina.

Claire Buxton, a divorced mother of three and former children's ministry director at St. Andrew's, alleged that Wood had touched her head and tried to kiss her while in his office in April of last year.

She also alleged that Wood had given her thousands of dollars in unexpected payments that had come from church funds before he had allegedly made advances toward her.

Four ACNA presbyters and seven laity filed a formal complaint known as a presentment in response to the allegations against Wood. A board of inquiry is investigating the claims.

Earlier this month, the Most Rev. Ray Sutton released an official letter announcing Wood's voluntary leave of absence. Sutton was appointed to oversee the archbishop's office temporarily.

"The Provincial staff remains committed to serving the province. They will work to advance the Church's mission and priorities as outlined by Archbishop Wood during his absence," wrote Sutton.

"Please hold all these matters in your prayers. Finally let us keep in mind that God works all things together for the good of those who love him and are called according to his purpose (Romans 8:28)."

ACNA was founded in 2009 by former members of The Episcopal Church and the Anglican Church of Canada who opposed the theological direction of the two denominations. The denomination has more than 1,000 member churches and over 130,000 members.