ACNA leader takes leave of absence amid investigation into alleged abuse

The head of the Anglican Church in North America has taken a leave of absence as an investigation into allegations of abuse leveled against him continues.

ACNA Archbishop Steve Wood has taken a voluntary leave while a Title IV disciplinary process is ongoing, with the resolution granting his request being approved by the ACNA Executive Committee on Saturday.

The Most Rev. Ray Sutton, dean of the Province and Ecumenical Affairs for ACNA, released an official letter on Monday announcing Wood’s leave of absence.

According to Sutton, Wood appointed him to oversee the duties of the office of the archbishop during the leave of absence, while Bishop Julian Dobbs will serve as dean of Provincial Affairs.

“The Provincial staff remains committed to serving the province. They will work to advance the Church’s mission and priorities as outlined by Archbishop Wood during his absence and will work closely with Bishop Dobbs and me during this time,” wrote Sutton.

“Please hold all these matters in your prayers. Finally let us keep in mind that God works all things together for the good of those who love him and are called according to his purpose (Romans 8:28).”

Last month, The Washington Post published a story detailing allegations that Wood had engaged in sexual misconduct and abuse of power while serving as rector at St. Andrew's Anglican Church in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina.

Claire Buxton, a divorced mother of three who had previously served as the children's ministry director at St. Andrew's Church, claimed that Wood had touched the back of her head and attempted to kiss her in his office in April of last year.

Additionally, Buxton alleged that Wood had given her thousands of dollars in unexpected payments that were derived from church funds before he allegedly made advances on her.

Four ACNA presbyters and seven laity filed a formal complaint known as a presentment last month in response to the allegations against Wood. A board of inquiry is investigating the claims and will determine whether a denominational trial will be held.

Mike Hughes, senior warden at St. Andrew's, issued an official letter stating that "the Wardens, Vestry, and Staff of St. Andrew's cannot comment on these allegations."

ACNA was founded in 2009 by former members of The Episcopal Church and the Anglican Church of Canada who opposed the theological direction of the two denominations. The denomination has more than 1,000 member churches and over 130,000 members.