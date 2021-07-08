Christian actress prays for Wendy Williams after TV host criticizes her marriage

Instead of retaliating after Wendy Williams criticized her marriage on national TV, Christian actress and social media influencer Tabitha Brown offered up a prayer for the controversial media personality.

Williams, the host of "The Wendy Williams" show, has for years shared her opinions on the personal lives of celebrities. Her way of communicating has often offended many, and recently, Brown, a social media star who also appears on the series "The Chi" as Octavia Matthews, became her latest target.

The incident began when Williams responded to Brown’s recent revelation that she has fulfilled her longtime dream of becoming successful in the entertainment industry. The motive behind her desire for success, the actress revealed, was to allow her husband, Chance Brown, to retire from the Los Angeles Police Department.

The couple has been married for over 20 years. Brown said when they first moved to LA to allow her to pursue a career in show business, neither of them had a job. Once Chance became a police officer, he assured his wife that she would never have to worry about pursuing her dreams.

“‘We wouldn’t have to worry about one income being shaky. You would always be able to pursue your dream without having to have a real steady career outside of acting,’” Brown recalled her husband telling her.

Though it would be 15 years before the actress saw success in the entertainment industry, she told her followers she was thankful her dream was finally realized.

Shortly after Brown shared her story with her 3.7 million social media followers, Williams used the hot topics segment of her show to criticize the husband and wife’s commitment to one another.

“Nope. I was married to one of those. I make the money and so and so forth. Go live your dreams, buy a business, stay with me but go, go, go. See how that turned out. I predict that this marriage is going to be on real rocky ground in a moment,” William said. “Then they invest in stuff and lose the money. Then they invest in something else and the money gets swindled or stolen.”

Williams was reflecting on her own recent experiences with her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, who was accused of engaging in an extramarital affair.

Brown, however, a professing Christian known for her positive demeanor, responded to Williams' comments after several of her followers brought the criticism to her attention.

“Wendy, the pain you must be in to feel this way, honey, I’m so sorry,” she said in a YouTube video. "But listen, let me tell you this: 23 years I’ve been with my husband, broke for a very long time, together. Struggled for a very long time, together. Succeeded for the last couple of years, together."

The actress reiterated that she and her husband made their agreement early on and they both stuck to it.

“I was his dog in the fight and he believed in me, and we did it together for the last 15 years,” she continued. “I did every year with him in the LAPD, and he did every year with me with rejection and no's in this entertainment industry. However, God has blessed me. … I’ve been praying on this for a very long time and it has now come to pass. That is the power of God. It’s also the power of allowing God to be first in your marriage. That’s how it remains successful, we keep Him first. He is first in our marriage. Not money, not business, not success, but God. He’s first.”

Brown then prayed that Williams would one day find a relationship rooted in God where her spouse holds her tight.

“I pray that someone will love you enough to see you when you are not well. To see when you need true support. To see you when you need compassion. To see you when you need kindness," Brown said. "I pray that somebody loves you enough to sacrifice their life for you. I pray that type of love finds you so that you can understand why I don’t want my husband to put his life on the line anymore, wearing a bulletproof vest if he don’t have to, and if it’s not his desire."

Brown went on to honor her husband and celebrate their marriage. The TikTok personality, who often talks about veganism, humor and motivational speaking on her platforms, said her husband will continue coaching children and building his nonprofit.

She concluded her message by saying that she sincerely prays that Williams would someday be able to feel the same joy she has experienced in her marriage.

“I pray that somebody finds you; love finds you. That [it] excites you the way I’m excited for my husband to grow his business, pour into children and coach these kids and do other things he’s dreamt about,” she emphasized. “I pray this type of excitement and love finds you and anybody else who seems to not understand this. I pray that type of love finds you.”