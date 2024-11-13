Home News After Trump's stunning victory against Kamala, what comes next?

Pundits and commentators are still exploring the factors that led to President-elect Donald Trump's stunning defeat of Vice President Kamala Harris.

The Christian Post's Ryan Foley joins "The Inside Story" today to explain what happened, what the polls say and to look ahead to what comes next in a second Trump term.

Plus, he breaks down the states where abortion and other issues were on the ballot.

