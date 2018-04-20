'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Season 5 Episode 19 Spoilers: General Talbot Takes the Lead in Saving Earth

Facebook/AgentsofShield Promotional image for 'Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'

General Talbot (Adrian Pasdar) knows it is time to take action in order to prevent Earth's destruction in the upcoming episode of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

The upcoming episode is titled "The One Who Will Save Us All," its synopsis reveals that the general will lead Coulson (Clark Gregg) to the enemy and help S.H.I.E.L.D. stop Armageddon from happening.

Previously, Coulson saved Talbot from Hale (Catherine Dent). He activated the Chitauri device to transport them to a neutral place. Talbot was being kept under lock and key because Hale feared that he would not agree with her plan regarding the Destroyer of Worlds.

Originally, the scheme was to use Ruby (played by Dove Cameron), Hydra's intended secret weapon, to establish a deal with the aliens. Hale, however, thought that her daughter was not ready and decided to use Daisy (Chloe Bennett) instead.

After learning the truth that it was Daisy who caused the planet's destruction in the future and not her, Ruby went rogue. She escaped from Hale's headquarters and decided to take the matter into her own hands. She abducted Fitz (Iain de Caestecker) and Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge) and forced them to repair the Hydra gizmo that would infuse her with gravitonium. This would allegedly turn her into a super soldier and help fulfill her destiny as the Destroyer of Worlds.

Ruby was blinded by her hatred after meeting Daisy. She has no plans of relinquishing her birthright just because some people do not believe that she is ready for the job. Fitz and Simmons tried to convince her that she is making a huge mistake, but Ruby's mind was set.

Meanwhile, S.H.I.E.L.D. will do its best to stop the planet's destruction. The options are limited, but they will have to make do since there is so little time.

While Coulson is busy trusting Talbot's plans, the rest of the team will occupy themselves by searching for other ways to stave off the inevitable. Daisy will continue to tap on the brain of the young seer Robin (Ava Kolker) and see if there is something in her visions that will indicate a potential key to prevent the end of the world. Fitz and Simmons, as well as Yo-Yo (Natalia Cordova-Buckley), will have to find a way to stop Ruby from succeeding in her plans.

In her recent interview, Henstridge said this season is her most favorite. "Yeah, everything, I don't want to spoil too many things for you, but in season 5, everything changes for Simmons. She splits up from Fitz (Leo Fitz), so that's a huge one for her and they're all just desperately trying to survive, they're working out what happened and how they could possibly fix it and where everybody is, it's all kind of secondary to just staying alive," the actress said.

"So, it's been my favorite season yet because it's been so different. The Kree aliens and just the look of the show, it's so different. Yeah, it's been a really good one. I don't know how the writers do it, but they've managed to put all the characters in new and interesting circumstances that make our jobs really fun and hopefully, make it fun to watch," she added.

Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5 episode 20 will air on Friday, May 4, at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.