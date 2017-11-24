'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Season 5 Spoilers: Coulson Gets a New Crew

Facebook/AgentsofShield Promotional image for "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

Coulson (Clark Gregg) will find himself with a new crew in the upcoming season of Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

According to Comicbook, the new installment will see the S.H.I.E.L.D. leader being transported in space by an unidentified individual. The promo photos released for the first three episodes, "Orientation (Parts 1 and 2)" and "A Life Spent," reportedly show an enigmatic being, wearing what looks like a human skin suit, abducting Coulson while he is on the diner with the others. When he opens his eyes, he is standing in front a window on a space station. The time unfreezes, and he gets sucked out in space.

Afterwards, Coulson looks around to see his crewmates, all of them wondering what happened. They will not get the opportunity to talk, though. They will become aware that something is hunting them, an alien predator who will not hesitate to kill them all.

It remains a mystery which other S.H.I.E.L.D. members will accompany Coulson in the space adventure. What is clear to viewers is that this arc will feature alien species as the humans' enemies.

It is speculated that one of the extraterrestrial races the squad will face is The Brood, insectoid beings that travel through space to find a host. The space storyline is expected to be the first arc to be featured in season 5.

Marvel TV head Jeph Loeb has hinted that they would have several arcs to accommodate different plots. Last installment, the series featured two big storylines: the Ghost Rider's revenge and the Life Model Decoy's rise to power.

"It gave an opportunity to the writers to tell a complete chapter so that as the audience... It came out of necessity of the fact that ABC runs the shows and then needs to take breaks to have specials and things like that and you go into the holidays or the Olympics or something like that. So rather than waiting and having the audience have to play catch up because we're not on for three or four or sometimes seven weeks, they said, 'OK let's try to do this in bites.' And so this first bite is the first 10 episodes of this season," Loeb said.

Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5 two-hour premiere will air Friday, Dec. 1, at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.