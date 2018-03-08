'Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Season 5 Spoilers, News: Eps Say Season Finale Doubles As Series Finale

Facebook/AgentsofShield Promotional image for 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'

"Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." might be ending with season 5.

ABC has yet to renew the series for a sixth season, which is a cause for concern for many fans. However, should the series end this season, executive producers Jed Whedon, Maurissa Tancharoen, and Jeffrey Bell are prepared.

"Right now, we're writing a series end, because as far as we know, this could be it," Bell told Entertainment Weekly.

With the uncertainty of the show's future, the season 5 finale is being written and structured to also function as a series finale. However, Tancharoen added that it could also open the door to more stories being told should ABC give the show a last-minute renewal.

"We'll never end something without the potential for more story," she said. "It can fit well as a possible series finale, and it can fit well as just another season's end."

Prior to the finale, though, fans will witness the show's landmark 100th episode, titled "The Real Deal." As previously reported, it will feature Coulson (Clark Gregg) revealing the truth about his mysterious deal with the Ghost Rider (Gabriel Luna). However, the revelation will not be without its repercussions.

While speaking to TVLine, Marvel TV chief Jeph Loeb teased that the upcoming milestone episode is a big one, explaining that it provides some closure to some of the arcs that have not even been made known yet.

"It in many ways resets the table, but in many ways it also finishes up some stories that perhaps [viewers] didn't even know we haven't revealed," he said. "It's sort of one turnover after another, a great game of cards."

Tancharoen also previewed that the episode will result in a significant shift, though she refrained from revealing anything else.

"It's a little bit of a game changer...Definitely an emotional game changer," she said.

"Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5 airs Fridays, at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.