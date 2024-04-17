Home News Alexa and Carlos PenaVega finding comfort in God, prayers after tragic loss of daughter

Actors Alexa PenaVega and Carlos PenaVega have publicly shared the tragic passing of their daughter, who was delivered as a stillborn, saying that grief "comes in waves," but they're finding comfort in God's arms at this time.

The couple announced the news in a social media post on Monday, where they also shared the name of their daughter, Indy Rex PenaVega.

“There are never the right words to say when it comes to loss. After a beautiful and peaceful delivery, our daughter ‘Indy’ was born at rest,” the couple began in an Instagram post that was shared on both of their accounts.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

The couple, who share four children together — Ocean, 7, Kingston, 4, Rio, 2, and Indy — said amid the heartache they're being sustained by God and prayers.

While acknowledging that they question why their family is suffering this tragic loss, they're also thankful for the short time they had with their beloved daughter.

“Grief has come to us in waves. Moments of feeling absolutely gutted … then moments of feeling blessed by just getting a moment with her.

“We can’t understand why things like this happen and we may never get those answers. Indy Rex PenaVega, you completely changed our world. You moved us to a new place. You gave us the community we have been longing for. We love you. Can’t wait to see how many other lives you change,” the PenaVegas wrote.

“It has been a painful journey. But in the pain we have found peace. God continues to comfort and hold us in his arms,” they continued. “This little girl has already changed our lives in so many ways. She was absolutely beautiful. And looked just like daddy. Dark hair and all.”

The couple haven't shied away from being open about their walk with God, and previously spoke with The Christian Post about the importance of having what they describe as a "kingdom marriage."

Alexa, who's best known for her role in “Spy Kids,” summed up her and her husband’s stance on what a kingdom marriage looks like, describing it as “something that is holy, and it's His (God's). Even though it's our marriage to fight for, it belongs to Him. So we are a unit and nothing can break us up.”

She stressed, however, that her marriage is far from perfect and said she and her husband have disagreements at times like anyone else. Yet, despite the trials in life, they continue to fight for their marriage.

"God has been our foundation and our sustainer through all of it. That even through our lowest of lows through our marriage … God really put an emphasis on our heart [about] marriage,” she said.

Several celebrities have publicly offered prayers and their condolences to the PenaVegas for their family's loss.

“I will hold all of you close in my prayers,” actress Danica McKellar from “The Wonder Years” wrote. “I cannot imagine, but I know only God can bring the peace you seek.”

Similarly, Candace Cameron Bure said she, too, is praying for the couple and shared the promise that one day they will be reunited with Indy in Heaven.

“We love you. We love baby Indy. We are praying for you and Los and the kids and the day you all reunite. With all our hearts, we are here for you,” she wrote.