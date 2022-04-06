Pop singer Ally Brooke stars in first film, lauds it for being all about faith; credits God for blessings

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Pop singer Ally Brooke, formerly from the group Fifth Harmony, stars in the new film “High Expectations” alongside Kelsey Grammer, and says the film is full of “faith.”

“High Expectations,” a story of “love, family and soccer” released by Fathom Events, will be in theaters for one day only on Thursday (April 7).

Brooke plays the romantic love interest of the main actor, Taylor Gray. In an interview with The Christian Post, the actress said shooting the film "was so moving for me in such a sweet experience. I loved it.”

"The movie is just about [faith], it really is, and my character has so much of that. I have so much of that,” Brooke said, explaining why she believes the Christian audience will enjoy watching the film.

Rated PG-13, the film which features some vulgar language. According to the film's synopsis, Jack Davis (Gray) “finds himself adrift after his father, the legendary Coach Davis (Kelsey Grammer), cuts him from his renowned soccer club, the Carolina Mantis. Estranged from his father, at odds with his brother, the Mantis' all-star goalie Sam (Adam Aalderks), and desperate for purpose, Jack turns to his ex-girlfriend Sophia (Brooke). Jack is inspired by her tough love and unwavering pursuit to become a recording artist. He tackles his depression and takes one last shot at his lifelong dream, by trying out for a rival soccer club.”

When asked about her faith, the “Dancing with the Stars” alum said her personal relationship with God is what helps her navigate the high expectations of the world around her. "I love [God] and that's really important to me. It's been a massive blessing to me and it's all because of Him that I'm here,” Brooke testified.

The actress got her start on "The X Factor" in Austin, Texas, nearly a decade ago. In her audition, she incorporated the Christian song "On My Knees" by popular Latin artist Jaci Velasquez. During the competition, she joined singers Dinah Jane, Normani, Lauren Jauregui, and Camila Cabello to form the group, Fifth Harmony. They went on to sign a major record deal and gained notoriety. In 2017, Brooke set out as a solo artist.

The pressures of the world "can be really difficult," she told CP, speaking about the pressures that the pressure to perform from outside forces, be it family or other societal pressures.

"Releasing that and letting go, that's something that is so important," she said, "and I love that the movie touches upon that. You can watch that through the characters, and the story of what all the characters go through to the ending is so sweet.”

"It is the story of letting go of releasing and knowing you can overcome," the Texas native added, reflecting on times in her life when expectations of her were high. “That was so difficult being in all that pressure to be a certain way or to look a certain way, and not being that ... that was really difficult," she said.

But now, Brooke declared that she is "living where I can be who I want to be. It's the sweetest thing to be there.”

Offering advice to any woman who finds herself struggling to get a man's approval, as seen with the lead character in 'High Expectations,' Brook said: "Know that there's so much ahead for you. There's so much better, and [God's] got you. Don't quit, and know that there's so much ahead. That's one of the reasons why I did this because of that theme so people can be uplifted.”

"It's so difficult," she lamented. "You kind of get to where you're like, ‘I don't know anymore.’ But when you let go, it is so sweet. When you let go and you're like, ‘I'm gonna be who I'm gonna be, and that's final.’ It is so sweet and you can get there.”

For more information on the theatrical release of “High Expectations” click here.