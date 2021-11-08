Pro-choice advocate Alyssa Milano believed her miscarriages were ‘punishment’ for abortions

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Staunch pro-choice advocate Alyssa Milano recently revealed that she once believed her past miscarriages were punishment for abortions she had as a young adult.

The actress told the “Me Becoming Mom” podcast on Thursday that she thought suffering multiple miscarriages was a form of “karmic punishment” for past abortions: “I definitely had this moment of, ‘Well, I’m being punished, basically, for abortions in my 20s,'” Milano said.

The “Charmed” star credited therapy for helping her overcome the guilt she felt. However, the actress said her fear of punishment carried over into the beginning stages of her motherhood. She is now a mom of two — a 10-year-old son and a 7-year-old daughter.

“The way I interacted or was with my children — and I think this is common — but I always felt like, ‘What if something happens to these two little beings that I love so much?'” she explained. “‘And is there a world in which they’re taken away from me for whatever karmic resolution needed to happen?'”

Milano has shared openly about having two abortions. She revealed the details of her abortions in her podcast, “Sorry Not Sorry,” during an episode that aired in 2019.

“I was not equipped to be a mother,” she explained at the time about her reasoning.

“It was devastating,” she added. “I was raised Catholic and was suddenly put in conflict with my faith, a faith I was coming to realize empowered only men to make every single decision about what was allowed and what was not allowed. I had a career and a future and potential. And also, I suffered from sometimes crippling anxiety.”

The #MeToo advocate is now an outspoken pro-choice activist. She was a featured speaker at the Oct. 2 Women’s March: Reproductive Rights in Los Angeles.

Following the passing of the 2019 Georgia "heartbeat bill," which banned abortions if a fetal heartbeat can be detected, Milano took to Twitter to charge women to go on a sex strike until "we get bodily autonomy back."

"Any woman of privilege that lives in one of these states, if this goes through, they're going to be able to travel to a state to get a safe reproductive healthcare," Milano told CNN’s Chris Cuomo. "But for the women of color, for the women that are marginalized, for the women that are (in) low-income communities ... these bills are going to be catastrophic."

At the time, pro-life advocate and NFL star Benjamin Watson criticized the actress, calling her comments an example of “ignorance” and “racism.”