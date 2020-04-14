‘Amazing Grace’: Millions tune in to Andrea Bocelli Easter concert in Italy

World-renowned opera singer Andrea Bocelli gave a “Music for Hope” concert at the request of government officials in Milan, Italy, and said the faith-based production was a prayer more than it was a performance.

Taped at the Duomo cathedral, Bocelli was invited to sing at the iconic house of worship by the mayor of Milan. The singer explained that he would not be putting on a performance. Rather, the event would serve as a global prayer in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I received this invitation by the mayor of Milan and by the authorities of the church and of course I answered yes. I’m very happy to do this,” he said, according to ABC. “Also, it’s not a performance. It’s not a concert. It’s only a prayer.”

“I will go there to pray and I’d like to think that everyone listening to me sing can pray with me.”

The concert, which was livestreamed on YouTube from the cathedral, showcased Bocelli singing solo the Catholic hymns “Panis Angelicus,” “Ave Maria,” “Sancta Maria” and “Domine Deus.”

The Italian opera singer concluded the concert standing outside on the steps of the Duomo cathedral, where he sang an emotional rendition of “Amazing Grace.”

“I believe in the strength of praying together,” he declared at the top of the concert. “I believe in the Christian Easter, a universal symbol of rebirth that everyone — whether they are believers or not — truly needs right now.”

"Thanks to music, streamed live, bringing together millions of clasped hands everywhere in the world, we will hug this wounded Earth’s pulsing heart, this wonderful international forge that is reason for Italian pride," he added.

As of Tuesday, "Music for Hope" is currently the No. 1 trending video on Youtube.

The Andrea Bocelli Foundation is currently taking donations to support emergency medical services and hospitals during the pandemic.