Amazon Cyber Monday Discounts 2017: Gaming Deals, Tablet Sales and More

Cyber Monday, that annual shopping day that comes after Thanksgiving, is just a few days away on Nov. 27. Amazon has already put out a few great discounts on handy gadgets and the latest gaming bundles, but the biggest deals are yet to come.

Amazon is easing into the Cyber Monday rush with a few early discounts on its own Kindle reader and Fire HD 10 tablet, which as inexpensive portable devices, are not bad, all things considered.

Apple The iPhone 8 already has discount deals ahead of CyberMonday 2017.

The Kindle e-reader is now just $50 on Amazon, which is a hefty $30 off the regular price in this Cyber Monday intro deal. The Fire HD 10 has an even bigger discount at $50 off, leaving it at just $99.

On the gaming side, Amazon has an early treat for Ubisoft fans. This Xbox One S 1 TB bundle comes with "Assassin's Creed Origins" and "Rainbow Six Siege," and is a great way to enjoy the new titles for just $349.

To complete the 4K gaming experience, Amazon is also offering the 65-inch LG OLED65C7P 4K Smart TV at a very, very good price. The retail giant is offering this OLED home screen at a huge $500 off the original sticker price. Those who may want to try Sony's new OLED TVs also have a chance to go with Sony's 65-inch XBR65X900E 4K TV instead, at $300 off.

The much-awaited discounts for the premium brands are still coming next week, with offers from Apple, Samsung and Nintendo expected to start coming up on Monday, according to Tech Radar.

The iPhone 8 and the iPhone X already have their Black Friday deals, but Apple is expected to take full advantage of Cyber Monday to offer installment plans and bundles, depending on how the Black Friday sales go.

Same goes for Samsung and their Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8, with big discounts expected next week. The Galaxy S8 offers this year might come with free mobile accessories this year too, as Samsung has been known to do.