Amazon to Premiere New Comedy About Pastor and Prostitute in 'Pastor and the Pro'

(Photo: Facebook/The Pastor and the Pro) Matt Wilson's new film, "The Pastor and the Pro" 2018.

Amazon is set to premiere a new feature film titled "The Pastor and the Pro" on Nov. 9.

From the creator of the critically acclaimed Amazon Instant Video movie "The Virgins," Matt Wilson brings audiences another unconventional film, "The Pastor and the Pro."

"I hope Christians and nonChristians alike find the movie genuinely entertaining and honest. In telling a story like this I try to show people what being a Christian is like, including our embarrassing foibles," Wilson told The Christian Post on Wednesday, adding, "Because if we reveal how messed up we are, then we reveal why we need Jesus."

"The Pastor and the Pro" is about a young, single pastor who "needs a date quick for a big church dinner so he hires a prostitute to accompany him. But as she becomes more entangled in his life, her demands become more outrageous. Now he must navigate a moral minefield as he uses the unholy alliance to advance his ministry career. And things get more complicated when he starts to fall in love with her," according to the film's synopsis.

The film is being pegged as a "comedy about people who desperately want to convert each other."

"The Pastor and The Pro" was written, directed, produced, edited, and financed by Wilson who has completely paved a path for himself to release content in a genre that no one else has explored in faith-based films. In them, Wilson talks about Christianity and sex in a non-corrupt fashion.

"America is a rather sex-obsessed culture, so stories about sex can be quite attention-grabbing. I hope to grab that attention as well," Wilson said in a recent interview with Christian Cinema. "I hope that people are pleasantly surprised when they realize the story is about something more meaningful than sex."

"Our longing for union with each other is actually a symptom of our broken relationship with God. Just coming out and saying that probably doesn't make a lot of sense to people, but I think telling a story that shows what that looks like can help people understand," he added.

Wilson went on to explain that he connected the biblical narrative found in Genesis to "The Pastor and The Pro," focusing on Jacob and his two wives, Leah and Rachel. His goal is solely to make people laugh and find themselves drawing closer to Jesus.

