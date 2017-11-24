AMD Ryzen Deals: Huge Price Drops for Black Friday

AMD Ryzen, by itself, is already a great deal for PC builders who had to contend with Intel's high markup for years. That said, retailers have gone all the way and shaved hundreds of dollars off regular prices this Black Friday, and some of those Threadripper deals have been outright jaw-dropping.

These discounts are what one would find in fire sales or closings, as PC World points out. The AMD Ryzen chips already beat Intel's pricier CPUs in the performance per value even at their regular retail prices, and these new deals only serve to blow the gap wide open.

Advanced Micro Devices A promo image of the Ryzen 3 processor from Advanced Micro Devices (AMD).

Earlier this week, Amazon has been dropping as much as $200 off the Ryzen Threadripper CPUs, while the top-end Ryzen 7 series dropped as much as $180 compared to the usual price, as WCCF Tech reported.

Those are already very impressive deals, but as Black Friday approached, other retailers have stepped up to offer even bigger discounts all across the AMD Ryzen and Threadripper product lines.

Things start mildly enough from the Ryzen 3 1200, with a small $9 discount from Newegg dropping it to an even $100. It's the same deal with the Ryzen 3 1300X, now at $120.

Discounts start getting serious with the Ryzen 5 series, with the 1400 getting a $24 price cut down to $145. By the time buyers check out the Ryzen 5 1600X, they will begin seeing discounts of $50.

The Ryzen 7 1700, the cheapest 8 core chips from AMD, is now down to $270 from $329. The new price of the Ryzen 7 1800X, the top of the range, now becomes a very reasonable $320 from $499. This is in comparison to the equivalent Intel i7 6900k, which usually retails for $1,050.

Other retailers like Fry's has stepped up their already impressive offers by bundling in motherboards with the AMD Ryzen chips. The outlet is offering the 6-core Ryzen 5 1600 with the MSI B350M Gaming Pro motherboard, with free shipping, all for $189.