American Bible Society increases Bible giveaway offer after 6,000 Kanye fans request free copies

The American Bible Society is multiplying its Bible giveaway offer after receiving 6,000 requests for a copy of the Good News from Kanye West fans.

In response to West's conversion along with his newfound passion to evangelize across the world through his Sunday Service concerts, the American Bible Society announced on Oct. 30 that it would send up to 1,000 free Bibles to anyone in the U.S. who's curious about the Christian faith.

After making the announcement, the organization had to increase its offer because it received “over 6,000 requests from all across the world.”

In an update shared with The Christian Post, the American Bible Society said they will continue to fulfill requests for free Bibles until Nov. 22.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled at this unexpected demand,” John Farquhar Plake, director of ministry intelligence at the American Bible Society, said in a statement. “When we saw Google searches for Kanye, Jesus, and Bible spike, we saw an opportunity — but we never could have dreamed that we’d get such an overwhelming response.”

“Our hope is that these Bibles will allow Kanye fans to get to know the extraordinary person of Jesus, who inspires not just musicians, but millions of believers around the world,” he added.

West released his first faith-based album, Jesus Is King, on Oct. 25, which has since made Billboard history. The mainstream promotion of the Gospel message through West's music led to a spike in Google searches about Jesus and the Bible.

Since its inception in 1816, the mission of the American Bible Society has been to provide Bibles to those seeking spiritual answers. They said the majority of requests for Bibles from West's fans have come from California, Texas, and Florida.

“No matter what you think about Kanye’s politics, art, or faith, there’s no denying that his comments and album have sparked a huge wave of curiosity and interest,” added Robert Briggs, interim president and CEO at the American Bible Society. “We love it when these topics emerge in the news cycle and are excited to be able to share the Bible with the curious — no matter their background, interest level or motivation.”

For many years, West publicly projected a God complex through his blasphemous alter ego Yeezus. But in 2019, everything changed for him, and he began his Sunday Service events featuring a gospel choir that reimagined mainstream songs with Christian lyrics. West said he became a born-again Christian during this process and has since devoted his life to “working for God.”

Rebecca Richman of the American Bible Society told CP that anyone interested in receiving a Bible free of charge can still do so before Nov. 22 by clicking here.

West has said he plans to continue making faith-based music and is gearing up to release a holiday album. In a recent interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music's Beats 1, the father of four announced his upcoming Christmas record is titled, Jesus Is Born.