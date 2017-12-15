'American Crime Story' Season 2 News: New 'Shower' Promo Released; 'Versace' to Be Told Backwards

Facebook/americancrimestoryfx Promotional image for 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story'

A new promo has been released for "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story."

The 20-second clip opens with Andrew Cunanan (Darren Criss) wrapping his head in duct tape. He then takes a shower with the tape still covering most of his head. Max Greenfield, who plays Ronnie, waits outside as he hears the shower on.

"Andrew," he says, worried. "What'd you do?"

The promo ends there, though it does build up more intrigue about the upcoming second season of "American Crime Story," which focuses on the murder of Gianni Versace (Edgar Ramirez) as perpetrated by Cunanan and what exactly led him to commit the crime. The season will explore Cunanan's past and the psychology of his mind, taking a different approach than the first season.

"We're telling the story backwards," creator Ryan Murphy said in a Q&A after the first screening of the series (via Variety). "The first and second episodes are about the assassination [of Versace] and the manhunt, and then we go back in time. In episode eight you meet Andrew Cunanan as a child. The final episode deals with his eventual demise."

It is already known that the season will delve into the manhunt for Cunanan and the part homophobia played in the case. Versace was the serial killer's final victim, but the murder could have been avoided if it were not for the stigma of being gay during the time period. And, just like the first season and every season after this, "Versace" dives into social and political issues.

"We want every season of this show to be about that crime that America is guilty of," executive producer Nina Jacobson said. "We wanted to re-conjure what it meant to be gay in the 1990s."

Maureen Orth, the author of the book from which the show is based, added that Cunanan's motivation for the killing was a hunger to be recognized and known.

"He was willing to kill for fame," Orth said. "He wanted to be everything Versace was, but he wasn't willing to work for it."

"The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" will premiere on Wednesday, Jan. 17, on FX.