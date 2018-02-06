'American Gods' Season 2 News: Jesse Alexander Named New Showrunner

Facebook/americangods Promotional image for 'American Gods'

Starz has found a new showrunner for the second season of "American Gods."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jesse Alexander has been tapped to replace Bryan Fuller and Michael Green as showrunner. It can be recalled that Fuller and Green were reportedly let go from the show due to budget concerns with Fremantle and creative differences with Neil Gaiman, who wrote the novel on which the show is based. Gaiman is also an executive producer on the show.

"I'm thrilled that Jesse is [the] showrunner," Gaiman told the publication. "He loves and understands the book, he loves and understands the TV series and he's dedicated to making future seasons of 'American Gods' as good and as beautiful and as unique as they can be."

Alexander has worked with Fuller on "Hannibal" and "Star Trek: Discovery." Sources told the media outlet that many other showrunners were approached to take over the role, but Alexander was the one who ultimately accepted the job. An episode count for the upcoming second season has yet to be revealed, though insiders told THR that it would likely be trimmed in order to stay on budget.

As for what to expect in season 2, Gaiman revealed in a July 2017 interview with The Los Angeles Times that a variety of new characters will be introduced — and they include both gods and mortals. "It's not just the gods. There's characters who we have not yet met. Characters we haven't yet cast or written," he said.

Additionally, Gaiman keeps a positive outlook when it comes to the future of the Starz series, revealing that he sees the show running for as long as four or five seasons. He also previewed where the show will go come season 2. "We'll be at the House on the Rock next season at the beginning and we'll get to Cairo, Ill., and maybe if we're really lucky we'll reach Lakeside," he said.

"American Gods" season 2 was originally slated to premiere in January 2019. However, with the delay caused by searching for a new showrunner, it seems fans will have to wait a bit longer.