Home News Christians urged to pray as American missionary pilot Kevin Rideout is abducted in Niger

Prayers are now going up around the world for American missionary pilot Kevin Rideout after he was reportedly kidnapped from his home in the highly secure Château 1 neighborhood of Niamey, the capital of Niger in West Africa.

Rideout, a 48-year-old married father, works with Serving In Mission, also known as SIM. A report from Radio France Internationale on Wednesday stated that Rideout was reportedly kidnapped by three men near the grand Bravia Hotel, in the city center, just a few hundred meters from the presidential palace.

U.S. State Department officials in Niamey confirmed on Wednesday that they were working to secure Rideout's release.

"It is a top priority for the Trump Administration to look after the safety of every American, and we are seeing efforts from across the U.S. government to support the recovery and safe return of this U.S. citizen," a spokesperson told CBS News.

The U.S. Embassy in Niamey also issued a security alert on Wednesday, warning Americans that they face a "heightened risk of kidnapping" throughout the country, which has been in political turmoil since a coup d'etat on July 26, 2023.

"American citizens remain at a heightened risk of kidnapping throughout Niger, including in the capital city. Due to heightened concern about the threat of kidnapping, the Embassy has modified its security posture to require armored vehicles for all travel of Embassy personnel and family members, restricted movements of Embassy personnel and family members, and instituted a mandatory curfew and routine accountability," the security alert warns. "All restaurants and open-air markets are off-limits to U.S. Embassy personnel and family members."

SIM officials could not immediately comment on the kidnapping when contacted by The Christian Post on Friday. Both Rideout and his brother Ian have worked as pilots for the organization headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, according to a 2014 report from The Wellesley Townsman.

"The brothers fly mission personnel and equipment and supplies within Niger and across west Africa, helping to facilitate the work of numerous organizations in one of the world's least developed countries," that report from 2014 said.

"Their work involves supporting drilling wells to provide clean water; aiding refugees from war-torn countries; reforestation and land reclamation projects; hospitals; aiding flood victims; teaching literacy; enabling widows to start micro enterprises or caring for orphans, all bringing hope to people across the region."

Reacting to the news of Rideout's kidnapping on Thursday, Franklin Graham, president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, urged his 11 million followers to pray for his safe return.

"A missionary pilot with the Christian organization SIM International (Serving in Mission) has been abducted in the West African nation of Niger. It is being reported that he was taken north to areas controlled by an offshoot of ISIS," wrote Graham on Facebook. "The State Department said it is a top priority of the Trump Administration to look after the safety of every American, and they are supporting his recovery and safe return. Would you pray for his protection and that he will be released unharmed and able to come home?"

Gomer Williams, who described himself as Rideout's friend, also called for prayers.

"When it hits home, it hits a little differently. Kevin Rideout, the missionary that was kidnapped in Niger this week, is a friend of mine," wrote Williams on Facebook.

"Please keep him and his family in your prayers. This is a difficult time for him as he is being held hostage in conditions most Americans can't understand. Pray for Kevin to be comforted by God, given hope, and assurance. Pray for strength and pray for opportunities to share with his captors the Gospel," he urged.

"We have seen a few of the men whose lives were condemned by evil and hatred disguised as religion come to know and accept Jesus as their Savior. Kevin's fight right now is against the evil forces of darkness that indwell men deceived by false religion," he added. "Pray for his safety, strength, health, and for mental, physical, and Spiritual comfort as he walks through the valley of the shadow of death! Greater is the God in Kevin than the evil in the world!"

U.S. Rep. Mark Harris, R-N.C., also urged prayer for Rideout.

"Pray that he is rescued. Pray for his family's strength. Pray that peace is with him in this unimaginable situation," Harris wrote in a post on X. "Pray for U.S. authorities and embassy officials working to bring him home."