America’s drug crisis: Christians in music, ministry share how drug abuse affected their lives

Drugs have destroyed the lives of countless Americans. Many are struggling daily with debilitating addictions while others endure the heartache that follows the loss of a loved one who died from an overdose.

Over the last two decades addiction to prescription drugs also has become an increasing problem with opioid overdoses killing more an 45,000 Americans every year since 2017, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Data from the CDC show the age-adjusted opioid death rate reached 14.9 per 100,000 people in 2017, which is up from 2.9 in 1999. The Trump administration has declared the opioid crisis a public health emergency and last year awarded over $1 billion in opioid-specific grants to help combat the crisis ravaging the country.

Popular Christian rehabilitation program Adult & Teen Challenge defines drug addiction as a “one-time use of a chemical substance which results in a full dependency. This dependency can create strains in relationships and careers and can lead to a debilitating feeling of hopelessness.”

Pastor David Wilkerson started Teen Challenge in 1958 and it is now internationally recognized for its success in helping addicts get clean. Beating out all secular programs. The program was founded on the basics of the Word of God, prayer, belief in Christ, and an utter dependence on the Holy Spirit’s power.

There are three main groups of substance abuse: depressants, stimulants, and hallucinogens. Most drugs fit into these groups. Depressants slow down the messages going to and from the brain which affect one's concentration and coordination. Hallucinogens distort a sense of reality. Some of the side effects include hearing things, panic, paranoia, and a feeling of euphoria. Stimulants speed up messaging to and from the brain, causing an increased heart rate, blood pressure and sleeplessness among other things.

Now some in the Christian community, including musicians Brian Head Welch, Zach Williams and ministers are sharing the truth behind their journey with drugs.

The following is a list of 6 prominent Christians who candidly shared their personal experiences with drugs, how they managed to break free from the addiction or its results and how it impacted their lives forever.