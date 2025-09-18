Home News 'America's Got Talent' finalist Jessica Sanchez says faith is her anchor: 'My identity is in Christ'

As she heads to the final round of “America’s Got Talent” while nine months pregnant with her first child, Jessica Sanchez is reflecting on how her faith is carrying her through the pressure of live competition and the anticipation of becoming a mother.

“My identity is in Christ, and that’s what has kept me steady through all of this,” the 30-year-old artist told The Christian Post. “No matter the outcome, I remind myself this is His will, not mine. That’s the only way I’ve been able to do this.”

For Sanchez, who first appeared on "AGT" two decades ago and later became the runner-up on “American Idol,” the return to television means living out a faith she says she discovered during a period away from music, and showing her soon-to-be-born daughter what it means to persist through struggle.

The California native first caught the judges' attention this season with her audition performance of Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things,” which earned a Golden Buzzer from judge Sofia Vergara. She followed with JVKE’s “Golden Hour” in the semi-finals, drawing praise from both the judges and the audience.

“It took me 20 years, but I know exactly who I am and exactly what I want,” she told the judges.

This week, "AGT" announced that Sanchez had advanced to the finals, joining Chris Turner, LightWire, Sirca Marea, Jourdan Blue and Leo High School Choir. The champion will be decided by public vote.

Sanchez says she's praying for strength, no matter the outcome. “Of course it would be meaningful to win,” she said. “But I’ve learned to just pray, ‘Lord, let Your will be done. Keep me mentally strong through this.’”

The artist, who first appeared on national television at age 10, reflected on how the decision to step back from music several years ago was painful but transformative.

Away from the cameras, she began what she described as a spiritual reset, building a personal relationship with God and discovering a deeper sense of identity.

“I kind of got lost in the sauce of it all,” she said. “You see the glitz and glam of the Grammys, the beautiful things, and you think, ‘That’s what I want.’ But I realized there was more depth the Lord wanted me to find.”

During her time away, she focused on her personal life and built what she calls a firm foundation of faith. “Now my foundation is firm,” she said. “It’s not just about gifts and talents or other people’s opinions. My identity is in Christ. That’s what has kept me steady through this.”

Now, the artist said she believes she’s exactly where God wants her, but balancing high-stakes television with late pregnancy is no small feat. According to Sanchez, both her body and voice are under unusual strain, and breathing through lyrics is a challenge with a baby pressing against her lungs.

“Last night, she was moving so much during my performance,” Sanchez said with a laugh. “Every time I would sing that song, she was kicking. Big kicks.”

Her husband, Rickie, whom she married in 2017, has become her anchor, she said, praying with her before rehearsals and shows. He reminds her to see the competition as part of a larger calling rather than a make-or-break moment.

“No matter the outcome, I’m just grateful to be here.”

“There are times when I’m sobbing, just praying, asking God, ‘What do you want me to do with this voice?’” she said. “Do I sing in the church? Do I take the stage? I’ve wrestled with that for years. But then He opened this door for me.”

Turning to daily Scripture readings, she said, helps steady her mind, and verses about perseverance and faith have been especially relevant.

“It’s been a mental challenge, finding my voice again and staying on track,” she said. “I feel like God is really testing my faith in this moment.”

Sanchez said she hopes her time on "AGT" serves as a public testimony of persistence, transformation and faith, and it’s that honesty, she said, that has resonated with fans who have followed her since childhood.

“I want people to know that it’s a long road, that there are struggles and rejections,” she said. “But it’s worth it. The Lord has something for you, even if it doesn’t look like everybody else’s story. That’s the most beautiful part.”

“People come up to me and say they’ve been following me since I was 10,” she added. “Over 20 years, that’s a long journey. They’ve seen my highs and my lows. Now I get to share that it’s all worth it.”

Sanchez is not alone in weaving faith into mainstream television. In recent years, contestants on “American Idol” and "AGT" have spoken openly about God and performed worship-infused songs, reflecting what Sanchez describes as a cultural “revival.”

“I feel like people nowadays aren’t afraid to share their faith,” she said, reflecting on this trend. “There’s a breakthrough happening. I see it not just on stage but in my inner circle. It’s amazing.”

She hopes her performances can reach audiences who might not attend church, stressing that God can use anything for His glory.

“I love my community in church,” she said. “But I also want my family and friends who don’t know Christ to experience His presence. If I can bring that through a song on stage, that’s what I want.”

Whether or not she wins the "AGT" title, Sanchez said she’s grateful God has given her the chance to rediscover her voice while grounding it, this time, in faith.

“God’s timing is perfect timing,” she said. “If I hadn’t gone through the struggles, it wouldn’t mean as much as it does today. Now I just want to share that with others that the Lord is faithful.”