Amid the Shopping Rush, Remember the Real Meaning of Christmas

On Nov. 28, 2005, the Motorola RAZR V3 flip-phone was making shopping lists, as was the Xbox 360. A device that allowed iPods to play through a cassette deck was popular.

And Cyber Monday was born. The idea of focusing on online sales the Monday after Thanksgiving has been a boon. Last year, Cyber Monday online sales grew to a record $3.45 billion. I did an online searchfor "Cyber Monday" this morning: 239,000,000 results came up in .53 seconds.

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the Christmas season in America has officially started. Shoppers are expected to spend an average of $967 each, up 3 percent from last year. But while the economy is strong and consumers are optimistic, this morning's headlines remind us that the things that matter most are not things.

