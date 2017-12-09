Andromeda Rumors: Microsoft to Launch Foldable Device in 2018

REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen/Files A Microsoft representative shows a smartphone with Windows 10 operating system at the CeBIT trade fair in Hanover in this file photo from March 15, 2015. Rumors claim that the next mobile device from Microsoft is currently codenamed Andromeda.

While Microsoft has yet to make an official announcement, rumors claim that the Redmond-based company may release its foldable device, currently codenamed as Andromeda, in 2018.

Although Microsoft never really admitted that it was working on the Surface Phone, unconfirmed reports claim that the company has already scrapped the plan and is releasing a new foldable device instead, which will supposedly launch a new category of mobile devices: The Andromeda. While it remains unclear whether the company is really working on the supposed new-category device, rumors now claim that the Andromeda will make its debut next year.

According to rumors, the Andromeda will pack the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset that will be available around the same time with the arrival of the Andromeda, the Snapdragon 845. After all, Microsoft recently came up with a job posting that specifies experience in "LTE Manufacturing test on QUALCOMM (8998, and SDM 845) and/or Intel chipsets" as a qualification.

With Qualcomm revealing the Snapdragon 845 just last December 8, it is believed more and more that the Andromeda device may be packing the latest chipset, indeed. Nonetheless, some opine that the job posting may simply be about Microsoft's plan of launching a Surface laptop powered by an ARM processor.

Nonetheless, among the many rumors attached to the Andromeda, there is no denying that the most persistent has been the one claiming that it will be a foldable device with two screens that will allow it to work with a dual-factor approach. Recent reports also suggest that the device will come with a note-taking feature that will be made possible by an app called "Journal."

Meanwhile, some sources suggest that the Andromeda and the Surface Phone/Mobile are one and the same. Allegedly, Andromeda is the name of the OS that will power the device.

Is the Andromeda really coming in 2018? Is it really different from the Surface Phone?

Gadget fans can only speculate for now.