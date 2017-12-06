Anna Faris Submits Divorce Response to Chris Pratt's Filing

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are said to be in therapy to help their 5-year-old son cope with an eventual divorce.

It looks like there's nothing stopping Chris Pratt and Anna Faris from getting divorced.

Multiple reports had confirmed that actress Anna Faris had filed her response to Chris Pratt's divorce papers, and it seems that the former two are working out the proceedings with less drama as possible. In her response papers, Faris mirrored Pratt's filing. Both of them had cited irreconcilable differences as the cause of their divorce and had agreed that July 13, 2017 is the date of their separation, a month before they announced their split.

Furthermore, both Pratt and Faris are seeking joint physical and legal custody of their 5-year-old son, Jack.

According to a report published by TMZ, the 38-year-old "Guardians of the Galaxy" actor filed his divorce papers on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. Shortly after, Faris filed her own response with terms similar to that of her now estranged husband.

A source close to the former couple had revealed that the two had parted ways amicably and are working together for the sake of their son. "They are both ready to move on with their lives. They worked everything out and it was time. It was well coordinated and all details were agreed upon," the source said regarding their divorce terms.

Back in August, Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announced that they are officially separating after about eight years of marriage, saying: "Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward."

Their statement also says that they still have love for each other and that they will always cherish the time they had spent together. After the announcement of their separation, it has been reported that Faris is now supposedly dating cinematographer Michael Barrett.