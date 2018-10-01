Anne Graham Lotz Admits 'Not What I Prayed For' in Cancer Complications, 18-Weeks of Chemotherapy

(Photo: Facebook/Anne Graham Lotz)Anne Graham Lotz following breast cancer surgery in North Carolina on September 18, 2018.

Anne Graham Lotz had opened up about complications with her breast cancer that she admits are not what she "prayed for," and talked about the hardest thing she faces in the fight.

"Yesterday I had my one-week check-up after breast cancer surgery. While there are some issues to be expected, the doctor believes that all seem to be healing nicely, for which I praise God. The surgeon then revealed, with compassion in her eyes, that she had the pathology report," Lotz wrote on her website on Thursday.

"As she went over the numbers, it became evident that the results were not what I had prayed they would be. A trace of cancer was found in the lymph nodes which alters the follow-up treatment significantly," Lotz added.

"So beginning October 18th I will begin eighteen weeks of chemotherapy, with additional treatments stretching out over the next twelve months. The adventurous journey through the valley of the shadow will be longer than anticipated."

The AnGel Ministries evangelist said that she is still confident that God "will walk with me each step of the way until He sees me safely through!"

Lotz revealed earlier in September that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. The daughter of the late world-famous North Carolina preacher Billy Graham underwent surgery on September 18, which she said at the time "went well."

"Cancer seemed contained with none apparently in the lymph nodes. Praise God! I stayed overnight and returned home this morning. Thank you for your prayers. God has poured out His blessing. I'm at peace with joy and expectancy that this is a journey He wants me on. I love following the Shepherd," she wrote at the time.

In the latest update, Lotz said that the hardest thing for her is facing up to the necessity of clearing her schedule.

"I will have to cancel commitments throughout the next year in order to take the cancer treatments. As I looked ahead at the calendar, I could almost audibly hear the 'click' of the Divine pruning shears," she wrote.

"I'm confident that the Gardener knows exactly what He's doing. I'm more expectant than ever of bearing much eternal fruit. For His glory."

The preacher thanked all the people who have been sending in prayers, emails, gifts, and their own testimonies of battling cancer to help her through the ordeal.

She then shared her own version of a devotional about "What Cancer Can't Do," changing the words to reflect her journey

"Cancer can be a blessing in disguise," she wrote.

"Cancer can be the preliminary to bearing much eternal fruit. Cancer can be a display case for God's glory."