‘Another disappointment’: 4 pro-life reactions to Supreme Court blocking La. abortion clinic law

On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in June Medical Services v. Russo that a Louisiana state law holding abortion clinics to the same standards as surgical centers was unconstitutional.

Justice Stephen Breyer announced the judgment, being joined by Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan. Chief Justice John Roberts filed a concurring opinion.

The opinion was built off of an earlier 5-3 Supreme Court ruling known as Whole Woman’s Health v. Hellerstedt, which struck down a similar law in Texas.

“In this case, we consider the constitutionality of a Louisiana statute, Act 620, that is almost word-for-word identical to Texas’ admitting-privileges law,” wrote Breyer.

“Those findings mirror those made in Whole Woman’s Health in every relevant respect and require the same result. We consequently hold that the Louisiana statute is unconstitutional.”

Pro-choice groups celebrated the decision, with organizations like Planned Parenthood hailing it as a victory for women’s health and abortion access.

“Many patients seeking abortion in Louisiana can [breathe] a sigh of relief,” stated Planned Parenthood on Twitter.

“Your ability to access abortion shouldn’t be determined by where you live, how much money you make, and the color of your skin — and we’ll keep working to make that a reality for ALL people.”

However, many pro-life activists and conservatives denounced the decision. Here are four pro-life reactions to the latest Supreme Court decision.