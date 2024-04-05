Home News Answers in Genesis launching new curriculum for Christian schools

The Christian apologetics organization Answers in Genesis, known for its Creation Museum and arguments for young earth creationism, has launched a new Christian school curriculum.

Known as the "Twelve Stones Curriculum," this program is meant for Bible classes in Christian schools, providing students with apologetic and worldview resources.

The name "Twelve Stones" derives from Joshua 4, in which God tells the Israelites to build a memorial of 12 stones to remember when they miraculously crossed the Jordan River.

Christa Ebert, manager of Curriculum Production & Design at Answers in Genesis, told The Christian Post that the program was created because "a student's biblical worldview begins in the early years of life."

"Therefore, a child's education should be grounded in the truth: the authority of God's Word, starting in Genesis chapters one to 11 and the Gospel of Jesus Christ," Ebert said. "Our desire is to help students develop a solid biblical foundation and proper worldview that will prepare them to stand firm in their faith."

Ebert also told CP that interest in the curriculum is "high," noting that Answers in Genesis "recently received curriculum materials in the warehouse" and that "the Twelve Stones Curriculum will start shipping out orders this month."

Currently, the curriculum is available for kindergarten to second grade, with work still being done on the content for grades three through 12. According to Ebert, work on the third-grade program is "wrapping up," and the organization's curriculum team will begin working on the fourth-grade content in the summer.

"Our Twelve Stones Curriculum integrates critical thinking skills, engaging activities, and flexible strategies in an easy-to-use format for teachers and students — all of which take time and resources to develop well," Ebert explained.

"The Twelve Stones Curriculum also incorporates additional instructional illustrations, printables, manipulatives, and digital resources to equip teachers with various student engagements."

Ebert told CP she hoped the curriculum's students would "develop a solid biblical foundation and proper worldview in which they understand God, his Word, and the Gospel."

"While students will be challenged by a rigorous and thorough Bible curriculum, Twelve Stones incorporates differentiated instructions to help all learners believe, defend, and proclaim God's Word," she added.

A study from the Cultural Research Center at Arizona Christian University released last October found that most children aged 8-12 reject one or more fundamental Christian beliefs.

For example, just 36% of respondents agreed that "as a sinner, the only solution to the consequences of sin is to acknowledge your sins, ask God to forgive you through Jesus Christ, and rely on Him to save you from those consequences." Additionally, 25% said they "trust the Bible because it is completely true" and "personally relevant" to their lives.