Fauci takes flak for saying Catholic faith 'a thing I don't need to do'; critics call it 'straight up satanic'

Dr. Anthony Fauci recently drew scorn on social media after a clip went viral during which he explained that he feels no need to practice his Roman Catholic faith because he draws instead on his own "personal ethics."

During an interview with BBC commentator Katty Kay that aired earlier this month, Fauci stopped to notice the chapel where he married Dr. Christine Grady and noted that while he was raised Catholic, he no longer practices for "a number of complicated reasons."

"First of all, I think my own personal ethics of life are, I think, enough to keep me going on the right path," the former director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases explained. "And I think that there are enough negative aspects about the organizational church that you are very well aware of."

Going on to say he's "not against" the Catholic Church, Fauci said he still identifies as Catholic and has partaken of the Catholic sacraments, but dismissed practicing Catholicism as "almost like a pro forma thing that I don't really need to do."

Anthony Fauci explains that although he identifies as Catholic, his “personal ethics on life” are so strong that he has no need to practice the religion. “It seems like a pro forma thing that I don’t really need to do.” pic.twitter.com/r5YbCs2gbM — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) December 9, 2023

Those comments were met with criticism, especially from many on social media who suggested that Fauci, who participated in a virtual papal audience in 2021, revealed in his response that he seemingly believes himself to be God.

"This is confirmation of all the demonic language I’ve used discussing this fiend the last few years," Blaze TV host Steve Deace tweeted. "This is straight up satanic levels of 'ye be like God' and 'I will be like the Most High' stuff. Fauci is openly and literally proclaiming he is his own god here."

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, a Stanford University professor who was a major critic of restrictive COVID-19 lockdown measures during the pandemic, tweeted: "Hard to say which is worse — his theology or his science."

"He isn't just science. He's religion too," author James Lindsay wrote, apparently referencing when Fauci told MSNBC host Chuck Todd in 2021 that attacks against him "quite frankly are attacks on science."

"He played God once," wrote Spectator contributing editor Stephen Miller. "Why should he have to take a demotion?"

"Does this man have the world’s biggest ego or what? He doesn’t need to practice his religion because he’s such a good person? How did we let Fauci run the country for two years?" asked Outkick writer Ian Miller.

"I suppose he feels satisfied at getting to play God during the pandemic," wrote Spectator World editor Amber Duke.

"He's got his own Church of Fauci to run," wrote Common Sense Society executive editor Christopher Bedford.

Catholic author Kennedy Hall described Fauci as "unironically the logical conclusion of the spirit of Vatican II."

"It was a council geared toward the glory of man as the end of creation. If man is perfected, he then has no need of God," Hall added.

"Fauci’s explanation of his 'faith,' while tragic, might be the most lucid articulation of what I sense most fallen-away Catholics actually believe," tweeted Father Stephen Blaxton, pastor of Holy Family Parish in Sandusky, Michigan. "His heartbroken gaze at the beautiful chapel where he was married and the sense of loss at those fond memories is also too common."