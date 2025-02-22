Home News 'No Address' star Ashanti says faith can help combat homeless crisis: 'It's so important to have God in your life'

As the homelessness crisis continues to worsen in America, "No Address" seeks to shine a light on the human stories behind the statistics. And faith, the film's stars say, can play a role in combatting the issue.

The film, from Robert Craig Films, features a star-studded cast including Ashanti, Billy Baldwin, Lucas Jade Zumann, Beverly D'Angelo, Isabella Ferreira, Xander Berkeley, Ty Pennington and others, bringing to life the struggles of individuals experiencing homelessness while highlighting the critical role of community support.

Based on real-life events, the film tells the gripping story of Lauren, a young woman thrust into life on the streets, fighting to survive against overwhelming challenges. As she navigates this harsh reality, she finds solace in an unlikely group of outcasts — each carrying their own painful past. Together, they redefine the meaning of home, proving that true belonging isn't about a place but the people who stand by you when the world turns its back.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Grammy Award-winning artist Ashanti told The Christian Post that faith plays a significant role in the film and her life.

"I think it's so important to have God in your life," the 44-year-old artist said. "Having faith, believing in yourself, having strength, and having a support system — all of that is so important to surviving in difficult circumstances."

The film depicts a variety of people from different walks of life forming an unlikely family, a concept Ashanti stressed is also vital in real life. "It's really about coming together and supporting one another," she added. "That's how we survive."

When asked how the Church can help those struggling with homelessness, Ashanti emphasizes the need for open doors and open hearts. "Helping to restore faith, providing places where people can talk about their problems, just listening — sometimes, that's all people need."

Directed by Julia Verdin, the film highlights the reality that anyone, regardless of background, can become homeless.

Across the U.S., more than 771,800 people lived without housing in 2024, a jump from 2022, when the population of people experiencing homelessness was about 580,000, according to statistics from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Nearly all populations reached record levels in 2024, the report said, including children.

Billy Baldwin, who plays a businessman in financial trouble in the film, told CP that starring in the project reignited his long-time activism in addressing homelessness.

"I've been active as an activist in homelessness," Baldwin explained. "When I became a father, I took a break for about 15 years, but this film re-engaged me."

The 62-year-old actor underscored the mental health crisis at the core of homelessness, a fact he lamented is often overlooked in public discourse.

"Homelessness is really a mental health crisis that the country is experiencing right now. It's been exacerbated by COVID and fentanyl. Something has to be done about that," he said.

"The film clearly depicts how a veteran can become homeless, someone who ages out of foster care can become homeless, someone who is having a mental health crisis becomes homeless. ... The misconception is drug addiction led to their homelessness. It's actually their mental health issue, and they have no access to a doctor. They can't see a psychologist or psychiatrist. They can't get prescribed the proper medication for anxiety, depression or bipolarity, and they're self-medicating on the streets with alcohol and drugs. So a big aspect of the addiction component of homelessness is also a mental health part of the mental health crisis."

Addressing homelessness requires a partnership between corporate America, nonprofit organizations and the faith community, he emphasized, adding: "If we want to be successful in solving this issue, we need all hands on deck. The faith community will play a major role in making real change."

Ty Pennington, known for his home renovation and community-building work through "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition," said "No Address" is a natural extension of his mission.

"I've been blessed to see what happens when a community rallies around someone and gives them what they desperately need: a home," he told CP.

Pennington was struck by how easily people can fall into homelessness and how difficult it is to escape once they've lost stability.

"We got to see this encampment ... [and met] people that are in those dire straits, that that have lost everything, that have no address. ... It's crazy how fast you can fall into a dark hole, and it's so hard to get out," he reflected. "A home isn't just a physical structure; it's security, identity and the foundation for a better life."

Veteran actor Xander Berkeley shared that while making the film, he heard many stories from those on the streets that left a profound impact on him.

"I met a veteran named Mike who suffers from PTSD and exposure to Agent Orange," Berkeley recalled. "He's managed to stay off the streets, but so many other vets aren't as lucky."

Berkeley also highlighted the broken healthcare system that often leaves mental health untreated. "If someone has diabetes, they get a hospital bed. But if they have a mental health issue, they're sent away. Our veterans, who have sacrificed so much, are often the ones left abandoned."

He praised the film's creator, Robert Craig, for taking real action. "He couldn't bear to drive past the Sacramento encampments one more day without doing something," Berkeley says. Craig not only financed the film but also pledged 50% of net profits to organizations combatting homelessness.

Beyond the film, "No Address" is part of a larger movement that includes a documentary, a soundtrack, a novel and a study guide designed to help churches and community groups take tangible steps toward addressing homelessness.

Baldwin stressed that shifting the narrative is key when it comes to combatting homelessness.

"First, we need to treat people with dignity. They want to be seen, they want to be heard," he says. "We need to frame this as a health crisis rather than just a homelessness crisis."

He pointed to successful programs that he contended need scaling: "There are organizations with over 70% success rates in getting people off the streets. We have the resources to do this. The question isn't 'Can we afford to help?' It's 'Can we afford not to?'"

Ashanti said she hopes audiences leave the film with a sense of compassion for the "least of these."

"Be kind, be thoughtful," she urged. "When you see someone displaced, don't judge. Don't walk away and be scared."

Homelessness is a solvable crisis, but only if society is willing to take action, Berkeley said, adding that through faith, community and compassion, real solutions are within reach.

"This film isn't just about awareness," Berkeley says. "It's about inspiring real change."

"No Address" hits theaters on Feb. 28.