Asus ROG Strix GL702ZC Specs, Features: Laptop Utilizes AMD's Ryzen 7

When AMD launched the Ryzen 7, the combination of low power use and raw power made it a favorite among desktop PC gamers. It will take the laptop builders some time to use the new chip, but just looking at the Asus ROG Strix GL702ZC, the wait was well worth it.

The Ryzen 7 series was announced as early as March this year, easily trading blows with the Intel's i7 6900K while costing less than half the price. It's easily the best bang for the buck CPU at that clock range, and Asus seems to agree.

Asus The Asus ROG Strix GL702ZC is the world's first gaming laptop featuring the AMD Ryzen 7 processor.

Thus, the ROG Strix GL702ZC was born. Asus calls it the first gaming laptop powered by the Ryzen 7, and the specs looks to be a great balance between performance and price.

Unlike other newer laptops with their high-resolution OLED displays, Asus opts to maximize the effective refresh rate of their laptop's display by sticking with a 17.3-inch IPS LED that supports Freesync.

This lets the laptop run the wide-view panel display at the full frame rate that the graphics card can put out, and at 1,920 by 1,080 pixels, the AMD Radeon RX580 with 4 GB of video memory can easily put out a crisp 120Hz refresh rate.

The ROG Strix GL702ZC can be obtained with either the Ryzen 7 1700 CPU or the Ryzen 5 1600. The gaming laptop comes with 16 GB of DDR4 memory by default, according to TechSpot, and this is expandable up to 32 GB as well.

There are several options for storage, ranging from a 1 TB 5,400 RPM platter drive to a 512 GB M.2 solid state drive. There are enough options in between, including hybrid drives, to suit any budget.

The laptop itself is not that large, at just 16.3 inches across, but Asus has managed to fit in a separate numeric pad in the keyboard layout. The chiclet-type keys are backlit as well, with the WASD keys set apart by a glowing border from the rest.

Prices for the Asus ROG Strix GL702ZC start at $1,500 from Best Buy, with more retailers expected to offer the laptop over the coming weeks.