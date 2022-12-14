At least 18 tornadoes sweep across Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi; mother and son among 3 killed

Three people, including a mother and son, were killed, and multiple people were hospitalized after a series of tornadoes swept through Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi Tuesday and Wednesday.

At least 18 tornadoes were reported across the three southern states as part of a winter storm system moving through the United States, according to Reuters

One tornado hit near the small town of Keithville, Louisiana, with a small boy and his mother being found dead amid the wreckage of their destroyed home.

"Several structures were damaged. Electrical lines and trees were also knocked down," said Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator, as quoted by Reuters.

The New Iberia Police Department in Louisiana reported Wednesday that a twister "touched down in the Southport Subdivision area" as "homes were damaged and people are trapped." The department assured that rescue teams are at work.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a state of emergency as tornado and flood alerts remain active. The storm system continues to move through the state.

"I am heartbroken to learn of the mother and child killed in Southwest Caddo Parish due to one of numerous reported tornados," said Edwards, as quoted by the Baton Rouge-based WBRZ.

"My prayers go out to the family as well as those who were injured or lost their homes. I will be traveling to the Shreveport area and Union Parish today to tour the damage and response efforts. Unfortunately, this severe weather event is not yet out of our state as it now moves into Central and South Louisiana."

Thunderstorms and tornados hit Northern Texas on Tuesday morning, resulting in wind damage, including a collapsed roof at a Sam's Club store, reported KXAN Austin.

Additional reported storm-related damage in North Texas included multiple overturned 18-wheelers near Weatherford, barns damaged near Jacksboro and a residence destroyed near Decatur, according to KXAN.

One of the tornadoes touched down near Grapevine in Tarrant County, resulting in five people being hospitalized and several roads blocked by debris.

The Meridian, Mississippi-based WTOK reported that a series of storms were going through the state, with numerous tornado warnings and around 6,000 people losing power as of early Wednesday afternoon.