'Attack On Titan' Season 3 Updates: Composer Hiroyuki Sawano Teases Fans About New Project

Facebook/Attack On Titan The Colossal Titan and Eren Yaeger's titan form will be less utilized in season 3 due to the "Uprising Arc."

'Attack on Titan' season 3 is just around the corner for a massive anime comeback, and its main soundtrack composer just recently teased fans through a message online.

Hiroyuki Sawano, music composer and mastermind behind "Attack on Titan's" memorable original soundtracks (OST), recently posted on his official Twitter account about his current projects.

Sawano first asked his fans that February is about to end. The composer then went on to say that his major project that was made for February was for the second installment of "Thunderbolt Fantasy." Due to it being reportedly finished, Sawano teased fans that he is currently working on "Attack on Titans" season 3's soundtrack.

The composer has been in charge of the anime series since its first installment, and his work became critically acclaimed due to the blending of suspense, horror, and adrenaline in the soundtracks created for "Attack on Titan." Besides that, the composer worked for major anime projects such as "The Blue Exorcist," "Guilty Crown," and Kill La Kill," which are all action-packed anime shows.

According to critics, the anime series stand out so well not only because of its ingenious plot but also due to how well the soundtrack suits the story. Comparing the first two seasons', Sawano used more intense composition in the first season. This is mostly due to the fact that the first season introduced the horror of the Titans, along with the competitiveness and grit of the Survey Corps.

Season two, on the other hand, used chilling music for the introduction of the three

Titan Shifters apart from Annie Leonhardt and Eren Yeager. It also introduced the "Beast Titan," which figures to be one of the main antagonists in the story.

For the third season this summer, Sawano's work might be more mellowed down compared to the first two. Since the anime series strictly follows Hajime Isayama's manga series, season three will be about the "Uprising arc," sometimes referred online as "Human vs. Human arc."

In this part of the story, there will be more dialogue than the usual, with fewer titans and more dirty politics, as well as several man-murderers. Fans could expect Sawano's work to be a lot different compared to the two but still retaining its unique character.