Avalon releases first album in 10 years, says there’s an urgency in the world for a Savior

Avalon, one of the most successful Christian music groups, reunited this year to release their first album in 10 years titled, Called, which shares a message about Jesus that the group believes the world desperately needs to hear.

The group, comprised of Greg and Janna Long, Jody McBrayer and Dani Rocca, announced in October 2018 that they were gearing up for their “next chapter.” The statement revealed that founding member McBrayer would return to the group along with the addition of Rocca.



The award-winning vocal group, who have been making music since 1995, are excited about this new chapter in their career and shared what they thought has changed since they first began.

“I think there are obviously positive and negative aspects to where the music industry is now. Of course there were positive and negative 10 and 12 years ago too. However, the one thing that stands out for me, more than anything else, is the urgency,” McBrayer told The Christian Post on Monday.

Their new album, Called, released last week, is filled with lyrics loaded with faith and encouragement.

“Now more than ever, what we do is so important because this world is desperate for a Savior. They are desperate for hope. If we have a chance to bring some light and hope to people who are struggling, we have to take that chance,” McBrayer declared.

“One thing I love about where Christian music is right now is that it blatantly points to Jesus," Greg Long added. "No one loves like Him, no one saves like Him, and there is only one Jesus.”

During their 10 year sabbatical, Greg and Janna Long worked as worship leaders at their home church. Now, they're excited about getting back on the road and creating new music.

“I feel grateful and humbled by the fact that I still get to do this after all of these years. God continues to be gracious and I am forever grateful. I love these people I get to do life with while getting to do the very thing that I love the most — singing for Christ,” Janna told CP.

“Making new music after 10 years for me has been fun” Greg said. “The phrase 'you don’t miss something until it’s gone' rings true in that Janna and I have been raising our kiddos and leading worship at a local church, all of which is fantastic, but I didn’t realize how much I missed making music with my friends.”

The new Avalon record features a collection of catchy tracks including the title track, an upbeat first single titled "Keeper of my Heart," along with the songs, "If Not For Jesus," "Sacred Ground," "Closer," and "Glitter and Glory."



“It’s amazing that, after 12 years (for me), we just picked up basically where we left off. Except for the fact that we all have so much more to say now. God has done so much in all of our lives and we are obligated to share those things with whomever will listen,” McBrayer added.

Newcomer Rocca said she is “humbled” to join a group of singers that have a “legacy.”

“To serve alongside such incredible talent and even more kind and accepting people is an honor in itself,” Rocca said. “It is refreshing to see firsthand that 20-plus years in the music industry hasn’t removed an ounce of graciousness from them. If anything, the more life lived and more lessons learned, the more able we are to love others and extend the love of Christ to those who need it most.”

Called is the first project released on Red Street Records, a label founded by Don Koch and Jay DeMarcus, a member of the country group Rascal Flatts.

Avalon is now gearing up to go on, The Called Tour kicking off February 27, 2020, continuing through April 2020.