'Avengers 4' rumors: Tom Holland Breaks Nose While Filming Superhero Film?

With the production for "Avengers 4" ongoing in Atlanta, several updates about the film have already made their way online in the past weeks. Earlier this week, it was reported that one of its cast members accidentally broke his nose while filming.

Actor Tom Holland, who also starred in "Spider-Man: Homecoming," is set to portray the web-slinger yet again in the upcoming film. According to reports, the actor has just wrapped his role as Peter Parker in the "Avengers: Infinity War" sequel, and he has done it in a rather tragic way.

On Nov. 14, Holland shared a video of himself showing his crooked nose and busted face, saying, "Who said acting was easy, huh? Broken nose number 3. What a way to finish a movie."

While the actor did not mention which movie he was filming when he broke his nose, there are speculations that it's "Avengers 4." However, some also speculate that it might be his other film, "Chaos Walking," which is also set to wrap its production this month.

This is not the first time that Holland sustained an on-set injury while filming. Previously, he was also injured while filming for "Chaos Walking." The actor is prone to injuries on set because he prefers doing his own stunts over having a stuntman take his place when doing action scenes.

After "Avengers 4," Holland will appear in "Spider-Man: Homecoming 2," which will be released two months after the theatrical release of the final "Avengers" film. The "Spider-Man: Homecoming" sequel will serve as Marvel's first Phase 4 film and is the only Phase 4 film slated for a 2019 release. In a recent interview, the actor said he's willing to play the Marvel character for the next two decades.

"Avengers 4" hits theaters on May 3, 2019.