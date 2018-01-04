'Avengers: Infinity War' News: Director Joe Russo 'Most Excited' About Thanos' Character

Facebook/avengers/ Promotional image for 'Avengers: Infinity War'

Most fans are looking forward to seeing "Avengers: Infinity War" because it will show all of MCU's superheroes joining forces against a greater evil. However, director Joe Russo is more excited about the film's villain.

Russo revealed as much when he, along with co-director and brother Anthony Russo, spoke to Chinese microblogging website Sina Weibo (via Comicbook.com).

"Okay, I'm going to start with Thanos. I'm most excited for the audience to learn about him," he said. "I think he's a very interesting and complex villain. That's why I like him. That's why I'm excited for the audience to learn about him. I think his motivations, albeit psychotic, are compelling."

While there will be more than a handful of characters in the movie, Russo believes that "Infinity War" revolves around Thanos in many ways. "And I think that in a lot of ways this is his movie, so it's going to be very interesting to see how people respond to Thanos in the film," he continued.

The menacing presence of Thanos, played by Josh Brolin, has long been teased in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Although fans do not know much about the Mad Titan, it can be concluded that he is a very powerful villain, especially if he gains control over all six Infinity Stones. As Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige previously teased, fans will learn of Thanos' true evil and power "within the first five minutes of 'Infinity War.'"

But, fans are not the only ones who are eager to see the upcoming "Avengers" film. Robert Downey Jr., who plays Tony Stark/Iron Man, celebrated the new year with the Instagram reminder that "Infinity War" hits theaters this May. The apparent upgrades on the Iron Man suit, including some new swords, are certainly enough reason to look forward to the film.

"Avengers: Infinity War" will hit U.S. theaters on May 4, 2018.