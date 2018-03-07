'Avengers: Infinity War' Plot Rumors, Release Date: Tony Stark Connected To Soul Stone?

Facebook/avengers Promotional image for 'Avengers: Infinity War'

New posters for "Avengers: Infinity War" may point to the Soul Stone's connection with Tony Stark.

For years now, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has been slowly unveiling each Infinity Stone, with five out of the six already revealed thus far. The only one that has yet to appear is the Soul Stone, but new promotional posters from Marvel may offer some answers.

There are six new posters, each one featuring a different Infinity Stone with an accompanying superhero that best correlates with it. The Power Stone poster shows Peter Quill, a.k.a. Star-Lord, since it first appeared in "Guardians of the Galaxy." The same goes for Doctor Strange with the Time Stone in "Doctor Strange" and Thor with the Reality Stone in "Thor: The Dark World."

However, what is interesting is seeing Tony Stark accompanying the Soul Stone poster. This has sparked a number of fan theories online, including the notion that Tony himself could actually be the Soul Stone, with his father, Howard Stark, somehow finding a way to transform the powerful stone into his son.

Of course, one can also contend that Tony was only placed in the Soul Stone poster because he is arguably the MCU's biggest star, having jumpstarted everything with the first "Iron Man" movie. For now, nothing can be known for sure.

"Avengers: Infinity War," perhaps this year's most anticipated film, will finally see all of the MCU's superheroes fighting against the Mad Titan Thanos, who is the character co-director Joe Russo is looking forward to introducing.

But, fans will not have to wait too long before they meet the villain. A decade later and 18 movies in, the culmination of all the films was initially scheduled to release in May. However, Robert Downey Jr. was able to snag fans an earlier premiere, as evidenced by his Instagram post.

"Avengers: Infinity War" will now hit U.S. cinemas on April 27.