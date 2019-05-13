Bachelorette contestant Luke P professes Christian transformation on show, becomes a frontrunner

This season of “The Bachelorette” features outspoken Christian contestant Luke Parker, known as Luke P, who openly professed his transformation in God on the ABC show and is already making quite the impression with his future prospect, Hannah Brown.

The show premiered May 13 and among the 30 men who hope to find love and propose to the bachelorette by the season finale was Gainesville resident Luke P. In his introduction video for the premiere, Luke P shared that he used to take advantage of girls because of his looks.

The 24-year-old said he traded his “player” ways and turned his life around because he heard God “speak to him” in the shower.

“I realized that I wasn’t the man I wanted to be and I’ve been working on the husband that I want to be for my future wife,” he explained.

Since his transformation, the Christian contestant said he would only date someone he’s looking to marry. Luke P is focused on finding the right woman and starting a family of his own.

"My faith is very important to me and I appreciate all of you guys showing me the love, support, and encouragement for sharing what I believe in," Luke P wrote on Instagram after thousands praised him for his profession of faith. "I cannot thank you enough.

I want you all to know that I hope to be a source of encouragement posting about my motivation to be a better person and my love for God."

His charm has gained favor with Hannah B also and he was given the first impression rose in the first episode and again she crowned him “Mr. Right” on Monday night's episode (May 20). He also is the first man on the show to profess his love for the bachelorette and he did so after just 48 hours of being on the contest.

Most of the men who are likewise fighting for their chance with the bachelorette have labeled him the “villain” of the season because of his boldness.

According to the Gainesville Times, Luke P is a member at Christ Place Church. He has taught Sunday school, is part of a small group and regularly volunteers with the college ministry in his church. A leader of the ministry, Mike Robertson became well acquainted with Luke P before his journey to “The Bachelorette” and said he helped advise the young man on what to expect during the reality show.

“Our guys are praying for him every day,” Robertson told the Gainesville Times during a recent interview.

The contestant is also reportedly partaking in a study of Hebrews with the church while away on the show.

“He wants to share his faith and he wants to share his faith on national TV,” Robertson revealed of Luke P’s heart while gaining fame. “He believes God has given him this opportunity to go out there, and he doesn’t know what‘s going to happen to him there, but he’s praying for opportunities.”

The highlight reel of this season’s competition shows that Luke P and Hannah B continue their romance. “The Bachelorette” participants are not allowed to reveal any of the details of the show until the season finale has aired.