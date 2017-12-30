Baltimore Orioles MLB Trade Rumors: Teams Still Showing Interest in Acquiring Manny Machado

(Photo: Reuters/Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports) Baltimore Orioles third baseman Manny Machado (13) hits a home run against the Boston Red Sox during the sixth inning at Fenway Park, May 1, 2017.

It seems that Baltimore Orioles third baseman Manny Machado may still get traded this offseason.

Last week, reports by FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman and USA Today's Bob Nightengale have indicated that the Orioles might be prepared to pull Machado off the trading block since they weren't satisfied with the offers they have received.

However, MLB Network's Jon Morosi has recently reported that the Orioles have continued to listen to trade offers for Machado and they don't appear to have a firm deadline for negotiations.

Morosi has also noted that the Boston Red Sox have continued their pursuit of the three-time All-Star.

As mentioned by R.J. Anderson in his column for CBS Sports, the Red Sox don't seem like an obvious fit for Machado.

"The Red Sox wouldn't seem like an obvious fit, given they have Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers on the left side of the infield. But perhaps Dave Dombrowski and crew have an overhaul in mind. Or perhaps the Orioles are overstating Boston's interest to conjure a better offer from another team, like the St. Louis Cardinals or New York Yankees," Anderson said.

Furthermore, it is interesting to note that the Orioles and Red Sox are division rivals in the American League (AL) East so there's obviously some skepticism about whether they would agree to ship Machado to Boston.

Multiple reports have already come out saying that Orioles owner Peter Angelos doesn't want to see Machado end up with the New York Yankees, another division rival. So why are the Red Sox any different?

Inter-division trades in Major League Baseball (MLB) don't happen often for some reason, but Morosi has pointed out that Orioles general manager Dan Duquette and Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski used to work together with the Montreal Expos, so maybe they could work out a deal.