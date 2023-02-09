Baptist Convention of Maryland/Delaware leader resigns over ‘marital indiscretions’

The executive director of the Baptist Convention of Maryland/Delaware has resigned after the organization became aware of "marital indiscretions," also leading to his termination as a vice president with a Southern Baptist Convention's missions agency.

The Baptist Convention of Maryland/Delaware leadership sent a letter to the network's member churches Friday informing them that Michael Crawford resigned from his position. He was appointed executive director of the Baptist Convention of Maryland/Delaware last March.

The letter cited "moral failure involving marital indiscretions," noting that such actions "[disqualify] him from this position."

"We understand this news brings great sorrow to us all," the letter stated. "The BCM/D officers, staff, volunteers, and churches are committed to praying for Brother Michael, his family and providing them with spiritual and emotional support in the coming days, weeks and months ahead."

Associate Executive Director Tom Stolle will serve as interim executive director until a permanent replacement for Crawford is named. The letter asked member churches to "pray for our officers, the Administrative Committee and the General Mission Board as we make decisions in the days and weeks ahead."

"As officers, we are committed to providing leadership in all entrusted to us. That includes putting a plan in place for naming a new Executive Director."

According to an archived version of the Baptist Convention of Maryland/Delaware's website, Crawford is married with five children. He has authored two books titled 100 Mediations: An Every Day Bookfor Every Day People and Don't Plant, Be Planted.

Crawford's leadership in the Baptist Convention of Maryland/Delaware, which describes itself as a "cooperative missions and ministry organization made up of more than 500 autonomous Baptist churches in Maryland and Delaware," committed to "planting new churches and strengthening existing ones," dates back to 2014.

Crawford led Freedom Church in Baltimore for five years before transitioning to serve the Maryland/Delaware convention's state director of missions and the Maryland/Delaware director of the North American Mission Board's Send Network.

Last October, Crawford was named NAMB's vice president of strategy and development. He has been terminated from that position, a spokesperson told The Baptist Paper.

Crawford also founded The Banquet Network, a nonprofit interdenominational entity equipping churches with resources to create and strengthen special needs ministries. He also founded The Subversive Institute, a nonprofit that serves marginalized people in Baltimore.

Stolle, Crawford's temporary replacement, continues to serve as the Baptist Convention of Maryland/Delaware's chief financial officer. He also maintains his position as the director and treasurer of the Baptist Foundation of Maryland/Delaware.

Leadership roles in the Baptist Convention of Maryland/Delaware come with a one-year term. The leadership of the Baptist Convention of Maryland/Delaware vowed to "communicate our next steps and plans as they become available."