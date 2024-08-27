Home News Barnabas Aid founder suspended amid reports of 'chaos'

There are reports of internal turmoil at Barnabas Aid after the suspension of its founder Patrick Sookhdeo, his wife, Rosemarie, and two trustees, Caroline Kerslake and Prasad Phillips.

Barnabas Aid is one of the biggest Christian charities in the U.K. and supports persecuted believers around the world.

Premier Christian News reports that the suspension of senior figures in the organization follows allegations of financial mismanagement and fostering a toxic work environment.

After complaints were made by whistleblowers, trustees of the charity's international board commissioned an independent investigation into the management of the charity and how donations have been spent.

The investigation is being carried out by London law firm Crowell & Moring and its final report is due out in the autumn.

Barnabas Aid said in a statement to Premier that it had "identified examples of serious and repeated contraventions of internal policies; policies that were established to ensure the proper distribution of charitable donations."

"It further appears that the founders, and others, are identified in the interim report as having failed to comply with those policies. Moreover, objectively the founders created a toxic work environment which resulted in staff feeling entirely unable to routinely voice concerns," it states.

"In addition, we have also identified significant payments made to the founders (and to others close to them — including some Board Members/Trustees) which cannot be readily explained. Ample opportunity has been provided to the founders to explain those transactions but sadly they have refused to cooperate.

"We have let our supporters down, we have let the Lord down and we have let the suffering and persecuted Church down."

The four suspended leaders have denied the allegations and Kerslake said they are refusing to participate in the independent investigation because they disagree with the appointment of Crowell & Moring to lead it.

"In order to ensure that the investigation is independent, and can be seen to be so, we believe that another firm should conduct the investigation, at least so far as it relates to Barnabas Aid," said Kerslake.

The Charity Commission said it is currently assessing concerns raised about operations at Barnabas Aid and what, if any, action it will take.

Barnabas Aid trustee Andrew Carey admitted in a statement to Premier that the organization was in "chaos" and "crisis" but insisted donations were being used to support Christians in need.

"We do have great staff, and we are partnering with some wonderful churches and communities throughout the world in some of the places in the world where Christians are persecuted are really suffering," he said.

"So I'd like to assure supporters that though there are things we need to put right, our brilliant staff are making sure that the funds they've been entrusted with are being spent in the service of the suffering and persecuted Church."

Originally published at Christian Today