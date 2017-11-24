'Batgirl' News: 'Justice League' Writer Joss Whedon Still on Board for Upcoming DC Film

Facebook/JusticeLeagueOfficial/ Promotional image for "Justice League."

Despite the hype and excitement that "Justice League" received prior to its release, the Joss Whedon film did not do well at the box office. However, recent reports have revealed that despite rumors and speculates, sources say that Whedon will still be directing the upcoming and yet to be officially titled "Batgirl" film.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Whedon is currently working on the script for the upcoming DC film that will feature fan-favorite and underdog Batgirl, who is expected to rise to the occasion and do great things that Wonder Woman also did. Considering that Whedon is among those who support and propels strong female leads, "The Avengers" director is expected to deliver a film that is reminiscent of the audience reception for "Wonder Woman."

Warner Bros. and DC have yet to respond to comment on the matter, but Whedon recently came under fire for some controversial moves he made on social media. Recent reports revealed that Whedon apparently liked a Tweet that criticized the portrayal of the "Justice League" villain Steppenwolf, who was brought to life by actor Ciaran Hinds. Fans of the film protested his actions, but revealed some insight on how he perceives "Justice League."

Further speculation on the fate of "Batgirl" reveals that although Whedon might still be involved in the project, it does not necessarily mean that he will be directing the film. Whedon was previously responsible for overseeing the post-production of "Justice League," and although he did not receive co-director credit, he was still recognized for his work as a co-writer. Considering that "Justice League" was disappointing to many, fans are concerned that Whedon might not be able to give "Batgirl" some justice. Regardless, more information is expected to be revealed in the coming months.

There is no official release date yet for "Batgirl." In the meantime, "Justice League" is now available in theaters.