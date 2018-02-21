'Batgirl' Rumors: Movie to Enter Production Soon, Part Of DC Film's Next Wave

DC DC and Warner Bros have yet to announce the actress to play Batgirl in the character's eponymous live-action movie.

While much about the already announced "Batgirl" movie is still unknown, recent rumors suggest that it will be one of the second wave of DC movies that may soon enter production.

It has almost been a year since it was revealed that a "Batgirl" movie to be directed by Joss Whedon is in the pipeline, but details about the project remain elusive. However, according to insiders of The Hollywood Reporter, the movie may soon enter production as it is a part of Warner Bros' next wave of DC movies.

As of this writing, there are only three DC movies that have a release date: "Aquaman," which is slated to arrive this December; "Shazam," which is currently in production and scheduled to hit the theaters in April 2019; and "Wonder Woman 2," which is set for a November 2019 release. However, it is alleged that more DC Films will take shape soon with Warner Bros executive Chantal Nong getting designated as the vice president for the studio's DC Films arm.

While it remains unclear how Nong will influence the production pace of the already announced DC movies, sources also claim that "Batgirl" is not the only movie that will be a part of the next wave of DC projects as the list, supposedly, includes "Flashpoint" and other movies, too. As rumors claimed last month that Warner Bros is announcing "Man of Steel 2" this summer, most likely at this year's SDCC (San Diego Comic Con), the sequel to the 2013 Henry Cavill-starrer may be a part of the slate of DC's next wave as well.

Meanwhile, fans are still in limbo as to who will breathe life into the character of Barbara Gordon/Batgirl in the standalone "Batgirl" movie. While earlier rumors claimed that "13 Reasons Why" actress Katherine Langford was a frontrunner for the role, some sources also claim that "Dredd" actress Olivia Thirlby had bagged the role.

With Nong's presence now in the DC Films arm of Warner Bros, fans can only hope that things will, indeed, take shape fast for "Batgirl," and the actress to play the role can finally be made public.