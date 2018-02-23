'Battlefield' 2018 Rumors: Next 'Battlefield' Playable at EA Play

EA DICE An image from "Battlefield: Bad Company 2"

The upcoming "Battlefield" 2018 will be available to try out at the Electronic Arts (EA) Play happening in June.

EA announced on Thursday that the "next 'Battlefield' experience" will be at hand and playable at the event ahead of its release, which has been previously confirmed for October 2018.

There is still very little known about the yet-to-be titled "Battlefield." Rumors point to a couple of possibilities. Some say it could be a "Battlefield Bad Company 3" or a game based on "World War 2."

From a December report, however, it looks like DICE Sweden's "WW2" game will be released first this 2018, to be followed by "Bad Company 3" in 2019.

As for gameplay, fans will have to wait a bit longer to find out how it goes, but the good thing is they would be able to try it out. The next "Battlefield" will be playable at EA Play 2018, which will be held at Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles from June 9, Saturday, to June 11, Monday.

According to EA, it will introduce "a new system to give you better hands on access to your favorite games." EA Play will happen ahead of this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), which kicks off on June 12 at the LA Convention Center.

EA Play used to be among the highlights of E3, but has decided to opt out of it in recent years saying E3 has become more consumer-based. The American gaming company hopes to keep the focus on the experience.

Tickets to EA Play are free and will be available sometime in spring. Those who could not attend can wait for the Twitch streaming, which will be hosted by "some of the world's biggest names in social media."

"Battlefield" 2018 is not the only new game that will be available at this year's EA Play. Fans will also know more about the upcoming 2019 role-playing game "Anthem" in the event. Unlike "Battlefield," however, "Anthem" will not be playable. Instead, EA says fans will "get an inside look" on the BioWare game.