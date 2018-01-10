'Bayonetta 2' Switch Release Date News: Nintendo Confirms Feb. 16 Launch

"Bayonetta 2" fans have known since last year's Game Awards that the classic action title from Platinum Games is coming to the Nintendo Switch this February. Nintendo, in a special edition announcement, has just confirmed that the game will land on their hybrid console on Feb. 16.

The game is coming earlier than expected, as Nintendo UK announced that "Bayonetta 2" will be available on the Nintendo Switch on Feb. 16 with a new set of Special Edition collectibles and amiibo figures in tow.

Nintendo/Bayonetta 2/Platinum Games Born of a forbidden union between the Lumen Sages and the Umbra Witches, the mighty witch Bayonetta travels from the distant past to the present day.

"In this climactic sequel to the critically acclaimed 'Bayonetta' action game, players will be on the edge of their seats from start to finish. Brimming with jaw-dropping battles and gorgeous cut scenes, this game never lets up on the action, and has been reborn on Nintendo Switch," the company described the game in their announcement page.

"Bayonetta," the first game of the series, is also heading to the Nintendo Switch, as earlier announced by the company during last year's Game Awards. In fact, both the original game and its sequel are coming out on the same day, according to Polygon.

A "Bayonetta 2" Special Edition will be available on Feb. 16 as well, and it includes a few collectible items for fans of the series. Pricing information is still not available as of this time, but the set will include a download code for the first game, as well as a themed SteelBook card case to go with the "Bayonetta 2" game card.

Collectible verse cards and sticker sheets, as well as a Special Edition box, are included as well.

There's also an amiibo figure that will be sold for the game, and using one with a copy of "Bayonetta 2" will unlock several Nintendo-themed in-game costumes for Bayonetta to put on. Extra weapons and a few more secret features will become available this way, too.