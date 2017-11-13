BBC Suspends Agatha Christie Drama Following Rape Allegations Against Ed Westwick

BBC will not air the Agatha Christie adaptation "Ordeal by Innocence" starring Ed Westwick while the actor deals with the sexual harassment allegations he has been acused of.

Facebook/GossipGirl "Gossip Girl" star Ed Westwick accused of sexual harassment by two women

"These are serious allegations, which Ed Westwick has strenuously denied," a BBC spokesperson said. "The BBC is not making any judgment but until these matters are resolved we will not include Ordeal by Innocence in the schedules."

The drama, which was slated to debut on Boxing Day, has left BBC with a big ordeal. Production cost for the high-profile drama is at £1million for each hour-long episode. If the series does not air, they would have spent millions of pounds for nothing.

Westwick plays Mick Argyll, one of the adopted children of murdered Rachel Argyll.

The "Gossip Girl" alum has been accused of sexual assault by two women. According to actress Kristina Cohen, Westwick made sexual advances at his rented home in Los Angeles back in Feb. of 2014. She alleged that the actor suggested a three-way with her then-boyfriend.

Model Aurelie Wynn accused Westwick of rape. He reportedly took advantage of her at 5 in the morning in July 2014 after he ripped apart the one-piece swimsuit she was wearing.

Westwick denies all allegations, saying he has never forced himself onto women let alone commit rape one. The actor admitted that he is cooperating with authorities who are looking into the case after Cohen filed a report at the L.A. Police Department.

Apart from halting "Ordeal by Innocence," the production for Westwick's upcoming film "White Gold," which was due next year, has also been stopped.

"The independent production company making White Gold has informed us that Ed Westwick has paused from filming while he deals with these allegations."

The BBC2 comedy features Bill Nighy, "Downton Abbey" alum Matthew Goode, and "Poldark" star Eleanor Tomlinson.