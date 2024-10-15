Home News First look: Biblical epic ‘Mary’ with Anthony Hopkins, executive produced by Joel Osteen, to hit Netflix

This winter, Netflix invites audiences on a compelling journey back to ancient Judea to witness the story of the Nativity from an untold perspective: through the eyes of Mary of Nazareth, mother of Jesus Christ.

Directed by D.J. Caruso, written by Timothy Michael Hayes and executive produced by Lakewood Church Pastor Joel Osteen, “Mary” follows Mary, Joseph, and their newborn son, Jesus, as they flee from King Herod’s deadly pursuit, according to Netflix. Two-time Academy Award winner Anthony Hopkins stars as Herod, while Israeli actress Noa Cohen plays Mary and Ido Tako plays Joseph.

Producer Mary Aloe, a professing Christian, described the film as a “labor of love,” adding that the story is “needed more than ever — in this very unbuttoned world we live in.”

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

“As a woman, a person of faith, and a producer, Mary’s story is very important to me,” she said. “While this movie is for families, we always had the youth of the world, our future, as our focus. I always thought, what if we could make an exciting movie about Mary, her family, Joseph and Jesus — a survival thriller. An ever-green film that kids, teens, and families around the world wanted to watch it again and again.

“[I hope they are] inspired to find out more about the Bible and ask to learn more on their own. I feel this movie about Mary is needed more than ever — a story about the most famous girl in the world. But in my opinion, we knew only a part of her story. This is a breakthrough that we have never seen before. This is a story of faith, hope and pure love.”

Filmed in Morroco, “Mary” chronicles Mary’s coming-of-age journey following her miraculous conception and the intense challenges that ensue. Shunned by her community and forced into hiding, Mary embarks on a treacherous journey with Joseph to protect their newborn son from King Herod’s violent quest to eliminate any threat to his throne.

“Our hope is that people will want to learn more about faith from Mary’s journey, what her family gave up, and what she endured to follow her calling to bring us Jesus,” Aloe said, adding that the film aims to give a global audience, regardless of their faith, a deeper understanding of Mary’s personal journey as a young woman who overcame immense challenges to protect her son.

“I hope that this makes Mary and Joseph relatable to people who want to know, learn, and discover more about them and so many great stories in the Bible,” she said.

To prepare for the role of Mary, Cohen, who was born and raised just an hour away from where Mother Mary was, immersed herself in historical and religious texts, focusing on Mary’s humanity as a young woman thrust into an unimaginable journey.

“She was a young woman, likely filled with her own fears and uncertainties, suddenly asked to carry an immense responsibility,” she said. “I spent a lot of time reflecting on what it must have been like for her as a young girl becoming a woman in the midst of such divine expectations.

I wanted to ensure I conveyed that transformation, the emotional weight she must have carried, and the inner strength that allowed her to move forward. I focused on embodying both her vulnerability and her resilience, as she navigates not only the divine challenges but also the very human ones. Finding the balance between her divine role and her humanity was key to bringing her to life on screen.”

The team made efforts to ensure authenticity and respect for the film’s biblical roots, according to Aloe. Script approvals came from a range of religious leaders, including priests, rabbis, theologians and scholars who helped shape the story.

“The script, written in 2020, by writer Timothy Michael Hayes, went through 74 drafts until our shooting script was finalized. An important takeaway is to never give up; keep the faith, hope and love in your heart,” she said.

“Mary” is the latest in a slew of TV shows and films based on Bible stories to release in recent years. Most notably, “The Chosen,” a multi-season series about the life of Christ and His disciples, began as a crowdfunded indie short in 2017 and has since become a global phenomenon.

Last month, “The Chosen” creator Dallas Jenkins announced the launch of 5&2 Studios and unveiled a slate of projects in the works — including an animated children’s series, a show with outdoorsman Bear Grylls, and a multi-season take on the story of Moses.

Similarly, with the power of Netflix’s platform, “Mary” aims to reach a global audience, bringing Mary’s story to viewers of all ages and backgrounds.

“I hope that this version of Mary’s story resonates on multiple levels,” Cohen said. “While it tells a story that is deeply significant to Christianity, it also speaks to universal themes of love, sacrifice and faith. I hope that this film allows audiences to see Mary in a new light.

"Mary is often seen simply as a vessel for something greater, but in this film, for the first time, it’s not just about her role in the divine plan — it’s about her as a person, as a young woman who was navigating life’s complexities,” she added. “It’s her journey, her thoughts, her feelings that drive the narrative. I hope this film will allow people to connect with her on a deeply human level, and relate to her journey of self-discovery and acceptance while encouraging them to find hope in their own lives.”

The film also stars Mila Harris, Stephanie Nur, Susan Brown, Keren Tzur, Ori Pfeffer Gudmundur Thorvaldsson, Hilla Vidor, Dudley O’Shaughnessy, Eamon Farren, Jade Croot, Charley Boon, Kelsie Lewis and Jay Willick.